It is the 178th day of war in Ukraine. Russia is once again putting pressure on Europe through gas: Gazprom has announced the complete interruption of supplies from Nord Stream for three days, from 31 August to 2 September. After the new Russian tightening, the price of gas hit a new record in Amsterdam, spiking to a maximum of 262.78 euros per megawatt hour (+ 9.04%) and then closing at 244.55.

On the conflict front, on the other hand, a bit of calm can be seen among the clouds that gather over Zaporizhzhia because Vladimir Putin, during a telephone conversation with Emmanuel Macron, gave the green light to the IAEA inspections of the nuclear power plant. But the situation in the area is still alarming, because Kiev fears that the Russians want to disconnect the power plant from the Ukrainian grid, depriving it of the electricity produced there. In addition, CNN showed images of military vehicles dangerously parked inside the turbine hall connected to one of the reactors.

The simulation in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: radiation would not only affect Ukraine news/guerra_russiaucrainamosca_blocca_ancora_nord_streamvola_il_prezzo_del_gas_putin_dice_si_agli_ispettori_dellaiea-6935098/&el=player_ex_6910915″>

Autarchy – Timati, the pro-Putin rapper reopens former Starbucks cafes in Russia

The story – The internal conflict in Moscow: “Do you like Ukraine? Die”

The case – Russian shadows on the vote, Medvedev bursts into the electoral campaign

The story – The friends of the Tsar and that pressure in Europe to stop the sanctions against Russia

Ukraine, UN Secretary General Guterres visits the port of Odessa news/guerra_russiaucrainamosca_blocca_ancora_nord_streamvola_il_prezzo_del_gas_putin_dice_si_agli_ispettori_dellaiea-6935098/&el=player_ex_6918854″>

Updates hour by hour

00.06 – Gb: Russia “does not have the moral right” to participate in the G20

Russia “has no moral right to participate in the G20 while its aggression in Ukraine continues”. This was stated by a spokesman for the British Foreign Ministry, as reported by the Guardian. “We welcome Indonesia’s efforts to ensure that the impact of the Russian war is taken into account in G20 meetings, as well as signs that Ukraine could be represented by President Zelensky,” he added. Earlier, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Vladimir Putin intends to attend the G20 summit, scheduled for November 15-16 in Bali.

00.03 – Moscow: Aiea visit to Zaporizhzhia could take place in early September

The visit of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant “could take place as early as the first days of September” if “extraneous factors” do not arise. This was stated by the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov. Ria Novosti reports it.

00.01 – Pentagon confirms 775 million new aid to Kiev, including howitzers and drones

After yesterday’s previews, there is now official confirmation from the Pentagon. The United States will send new military aid to Ukraine worth $ 775 million. This is the 19th delivery of military aid by the Biden administration starting in August 2021. The new package includes, among other things: new ammunition for the Himars missile systems (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems); 16 105mm Howitzer howitzers and 36 thousand ammunition; 15 Scan Eagle drones; 40 mine vehicles; 50 armored vehicles; 1,500 Tow missile systems; 1,000 Javelin anti tank systems. In total, the United States has allocated nearly $ 10.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration. Aid destined for Kiev since 2014, on the other hand, has a value of 12.6 billion dollars.

Yesterday’s news and insights