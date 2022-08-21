It is the 180th day of the war. Russia could carry out “terrible and particularly cruel” actions this week on the occasion of the feast for the independence of Ukraine: this is the alarm raised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A provocation from Moscow, according to what has been leaked, could be the start of the public trial in Russia of the Ukrainian fighters captured during the siege of Mariupol. “If our people are brought into these contexts in violation of all international agreements and rules,” said the Kiev leader, “there will be no more conversations or negotiations with Russia.” A worse scenario is instead that Moscow orders an increase in bombings, explained Zelensky’s right-hand man, Mikhailo Podolyak, because Russia “is an archaic state that ties its actions to certain dates”.

Meanwhile, Kiev is closing in on itself and banning demonstrations, while the first signs of an intensification of Russian movements are already there. The Ukrainian operational command on the southern front has made it known that the invasion forces are increasing the number of ships equipped with cruise missiles in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian Pravda also recorded the fibrillation of the “Russian propaganda organs” after the killing of Darya Dugina, victim of a car bomb that perhaps was aimed at his father Alexander, considered Putin’s ideologue. A death behind which there would be the hand of a group of Russian partisans, according to Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the Russian Duma expelled for anti-Kremlin activities.

The evolution of the war was the focus of a four-way telephone conversation between Biden, Johnson, Macron and Scholz. The leaders of the US, Great Britain, France and Germany “reiterated their continued support for Ukraine’s efforts” and “discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant”, stressing the “need to avoid military operations near the plant and the importance of the IAEA visit as soon as possible to ascertain the state of the security system “.

00.13 – Zelensky rewards Shevchenko among eight ‘national legends’

There are eight winners of the ‘National Legend of Ukraine’ award. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky, quoted by the news agency Ukrinform. The award – which recognizes particular acts of service and heroism in the service of Ukraine – was also given to former footballer Andriy Shevchenko, ambassador of the United24 platform, an initiative wanted by Zelensky to collect donations in support of Ukraine. «Legend of Dynamo Kiev and the Ukrainian national team. Winner of the Champions League and the Golden Ball. These and many other titles have glorified him around the world. And now it helps to unite the world to support and help Ukraine, ”the president said.

23.59 – Kiev prohibits demonstrations for independence celebration

A few days before the Ukrainian Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 24, the Kiev authorities have announced the ban on any public demonstration from August 22 to 25 in the capital. The measure came after the Ukrainian government’s alarm about possible “particularly cruel” actions by Russia on the occasion of the holiday which will also coincide with exactly six months from the beginning of the invasion. For the same reason, the governor of the Kharkiv region announced a long curfew from 23 to 25 August.

23.46 – Zelensky: no negotiations with Moscow if he tries soldiers

“The media reported that an absolutely disgusting and absurd trial is being prepared in Mariupol against the Ukrainian defenders, our soldiers who are prisoners of the occupiers” of the Russian army and “this will be the line beyond which any negotiations will be impossible”. This was stated by the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video message. “Ukraine will not tolerate the mockery of people of whom only one thing can be said: they are heroes of their homeland and have defended the freedom of their people from invaders,” stressed the Ukrainian leader. “No matter what the occupiers think, whatever they plan, our state’s reaction will be absolutely clear,” Zelensky warned. “If this despicable process takes place, if our people are brought into these contexts in violation of all international agreements and rules,” he added, “there will be no more conversations or negotiations with Russia.”

23.23 – Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister: Kyiv wants clarity on EU membership by the end of the year

Ukraine wants “political clarity” from EU leaders by the end of this year on EU membership. This was stated, according to reports by ‘The Kyiv Independent’, by the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna with responsibility for European integration, underlining that the country has completed 70% of its obligations in view of EU membership,

