When there are 244 days of war, Ukrainian President Zelensky continues to reject the Kremlin’s accusations, which spoke of a possible use of a “dirty bomb” with the aim of spreading radioactive material on the territory and in the air. “We will consider the dirty bomb an act of nuclear terrorism,” wrote the permanent representative of Moscow to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, to Secretary General Antonio Guterres. “Only Russia would use nuclear weapons in Europe,” replies the Ukrainian president, according to whom Moscow is the one who wants to use a “dirty bomb”. Meanwhile, Israel has taken the field and, as reported by the New York Times, provided the Kiev government with “intelligence information useful for targeting Iranian drones” used by Russian forces in Ukraine. For President Zelensky, drones are an aid to Russia which is running out of missiles in exchange for assistance for the nuclear program. On the diplomatic front, the United States reiterated its support for Ukraine but “will not go to war,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price: “There is no change in the American position. The president was clear: we will not enter, and we will not try to go to war with Russia ».

To know more

The podcast – What happened on Monday 24 October: eight months of war, the nightmare continues

How to donate – Mirror of the Times Foundation

Updates hour by hour

23.49 – Russia: “Use of dirty bombs from Kiev nuclear terrorism”

Russia intends to raise its accusation at the UN Security Council tomorrow that Ukraine is planning an attack with “dirty bombs” and urged Secretary General Guterres to do everything possible to “prevent this heinous crime from happening”. “We will consider the use of dirty bombs by the Kiev regime as an act of nuclear terrorism,” wrote Moscow Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia in a letter to Guterres and the Security Council.

23.43 – Moscow: “We have no intention of using nuclear weapons”

«Against the background of the anti-Russian propaganda campaign conducted by Western countries, we would like to emphasize that the Russian Federation did not intend and does not intend to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Neither the leadership of our country nor the Ministry of Defense have talked about the possibility of using these weapons ». This is what was written in a letter from the Permanent Representative of Moscow to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, to the Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He brings it back Ria Novosti specifying that they have been able to view the document.

23.39 – Thirty Democratic deputies write to Biden: “USA change course”

Over two dozen liberal members of the House have asked US President Joe Biden to change course in his strategy for Ukraine and pursue direct diplomacy with Russia to end the conflict. The reports it Cnn explaining that in the letter the 30 signatories praised Biden’s efforts to support Ukraine by avoiding direct US involvement on the ground but suggest a more energetic attempt to end the war through diplomacy, saying that a protracted conflict must be prevented it’s hard.

23.24 – USA: “We will support Ukraine but we will not go to war”

The United States will support Ukraine but will not go to war. State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated this. «We will be alongside Ukraine» but as President Joe Biden has said several times, the United States «will not go to war. The most important thing we can do is offer support “so that Kiev can sit at a possible negotiating table in a position of strength. “There is no change in the American position – added Price -. The president was clear: we will not enter, and we will not try to go to war with Russia ».

23.17 – Russia asks for a meeting of the UN Security Council on the dirty bomb

Russia has asked the UN Security Council to address tomorrow the issue of the “dirty bomb” that Kiev is preparing to use as a “provocation” in the conflict in Ukraine. This was reported by a source to the Tass. Previously the Russian Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky had told the press: “This information continues to arrive, we want to provide it, we expect the Secretary General to deal with it and take it into account during his contacts with Westerners and with the ‘Ukraine”.

23.12 – Moscow: “We reject accusations about Iranian drone supply”

“Once again, we categorically reject the absolutely baseless inventions of Western countries regarding the alleged deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.” This was stated by Konstantin Vorontsov, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry. He brings it back Ria Novosti. “The reasons for this persistent propaganda are extremely clear to us – he added – Washington, which grossly violated this decision of the United Nations Security Council by unilaterally withdrawing from the Jcpoa in 2018, has just invented another convenient excuse for the final dismantling of the United Nations Security Council. ‘agreement”.

23.10 – USA: there will be consequences on Russia using dirty bomb

There will be consequences if Russia uses the “dirty bomb” or any other nuclear weapon. The spokesman for the US State Department Ned Price said, stressing that the war in Ukraine will end only through diplomacy but this requires that both sides are “ready” to commit. «At the moment – he added – we have heard the Ukrainian partners say that the war will end with diplomacy and dialogue. We have not heard anything from Moscow about the fact that they are ready in good faith to commit themselves to diplomacy and dialogue ”.