246th day of war in Ukraine. L’Italia made a “Hostile move” excluding Russian experts from participating in a session of the Initiative on Combating the Proliferation of Arms which opened today in Rome. This is theperemptory statement of Maria Zakharova, spokesman for the Russian defense ministry, which in fact reopens the never subsided clash between Rome and Moscow. The Italian government replied immediately. For the Farnesina “the decision not to involve Russian experts in the session currently underway in Rome” by Experts of the Proliferation Security initiative, the network to which 105 countries adhere that aims to prevent the means of transport of weapons of mass destruction, was taken “in agreement with the main countries participating in the initiative”. Again according to the Italian Foreign Ministry, in a spirit of transparency, the exclusion was foretold to the Russian Federation, being “motivated not only by the brutal aggression against Ukraine, but also in the light of an increasingly polarizing and non-cooperative attitude” of Moscow in the international forums of Disarmament and Non-Proliferation. The Farnesina defines the declarations as “completely spurious” issued by the spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Putin witnessed a exercise of the strategic deterrence forces of the Moscow army, which simulated the response to an enemy nuclear attack. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin that the exercise was aimed at simulate a “massive nuclear attack” by Russia in retaliation for a nuclear attack on Russia.

11.45 pm – US reviews price cap plans for Russian oil
The US administration US is reviewing the conditions for the ceiling on Russian oil prices, planning to soften the conditions for applying the restrictions. Bloomberg reports this, citing informed sources. “The US authorities have been forced to scale back the plan to impose a ceiling on Russian oil prices due to investor skepticism and the growing risk in financial markets caused by oil price volatility, as well as the efforts of central banks to combat the ‘inflation’, is explained.

