It is the 154th day of war in Ukraine. The southern front of the conflict is becoming increasingly important. Ukrainian forces have further increased pressure along the Mykolaiv-Kherson front. On the one hand, the Kiev troops would have recaptured the villages of Lozove and Andriivka, located in the Beryslav district. On the other hand, just near Kherson, Ukrainian forces again hit the Antonovsky bridge with a series of rockets making it unusable.

Gazprom reduces the flow of the North Steam 1 pipeline to Europe to 20% due to the closure of another turbine. There will also be a decline in Italy: the cut will be 7%, says Minister Cingolani, who indicates counter-moves for the cold season. It flies to 225 euros per cubic meter, + 12%, and then folds back to 205 the price of gas in Amsterdam due to fears about supplies ahead of winter.

Maxi offensive by Ukraine on Russian troops occupying Kherson. A raid with American Himars rockets destroys the Antonivskiy bridge, crucial for Russian supplies: “Last warning, leave the city.” A Blinken-Lavrov phone call announced in the coming days.

00.30 – Zelensky: pilot killed at the front, a national hero

“It was his 100th combat mission. A true Ukrainian hero that we will always remember ». Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, quoted by the news agency Unioncommented with these words on the death of 28-year-old pilot Oleksandr Kukurba, who was killed in battle.

00.20 – Explosions in Kharkiv, air alert in the region

“Explosions were heard in Kharkiv.” TheUkrainian Pravda specifying that an air alert has been declared in the region.

00.01 – Kiev: the Russians took control of the Vuhlehirsk power plant

Russian forces have taken control of Ukraine’s second largest power plant, the Soviet-era Vuhlehirsk coal-fired power plant. This was stated by Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych. “They got a small tactical advantage,” he explained.

