It is the 155th day of war in Ukraine. To the counter-offensive underway for days to recapture key areas such as Kherson, Moscow responds with a shower of fire that is again approaching, dangerously, in Kiev. Air alarm sirens sounded in the capital in the early hours of the morning yesterday, while Russian missiles struck north of the city, in the Vyshgorod district, injuring at least fifteen people. But the attacks did not spare the center, the south, the east of the country.

To the death toll and damage was added the alarm launched by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk according to which the population of Donbass risks being cut off from “electricity, water, food and medical supplies, heating and communications”. “Be wise and prepare to evacuate!” it is Vereshchuk’s appeal that sounds almost like a surrender.

Estonia has announced the blocking of temporary visas for study purposes for Russian citizens, specifying that even temporary permits issued to Russian and Belarusian citizens from another EU country will no longer be accepted.

And the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, will consider the request for an interview on an exchange of prisoners put forward by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, “when he has time”. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, answering at a distance to her US counterpart, Ned Price.

Meanwhile, the first ships loaded with grain are expected to leave the country’s ports.

00.18 – Kiev: Russians use Ukrainian uniform to mislead our army

To mislead the Ukrainian army, the Russians used the field uniform of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with white bandages on the arms and legs during an assault attempt in the Piskiv area in northeastern Ukraine. This was stated by the Ukrainian General Staff, as reported by Ukraine Pravda.

00.12 – Truss: Moscow against me? Honor medal marks Gb strength

“The fact that Russia has spread propaganda about me is a sign of the strength that the UK has shown in leading the free world in the fight against Moscow and that, in supporting Ukraine, it has had a real impact.” This was stated by Liz Truss, British Foreign Minister and candidate for the succession of Prime Minister Boris Jhonson, in the debate in Leeds with his rival Rishi Sunak. “I take the fact that it was sanctioned by the Russian regime as a medal of honor,” added the aspiring premier. “We resisted Russia, we encouraged our allies in the free world to resist this appalling regime.”

00.03 – Kiev: ship with stolen Ukrainian barley entering Tripoli

Ukraine’s ambassador to Lebanon Ostash protested in a meeting with Lebanon’s president Michel Aoun denouncing that yesterday a Syrian ship loaded with barley exported from the occupied territories of Ukraine entered the port of Tripoli. Ukrainska Pravda reports it. The ambassador requested “the adoption of measures to clarify the circumstances of his stay in Lebanese territorial waters”, underlining that “this fact may damage bilateral relations”.

00.01 – Zelensky: Russia sponsor of terrorism

“In the first half of this day alone, and in Kiev alone, there were four air warnings. The Russian military launched missile attacks on the Kiev Oblasts, Kropyvnytskyi and Mykolaiv, continued a series of strategically senseless and brutal assaults on the Donbass. I thank all those who reject this terror ». Thus the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Telegram. “And I also want to thank the American senators who unanimously approved the resolution calling on the US State Department to recognize Russia as a sponsor state of terrorism,” he added. «You can take any day in Ukraine after February 24 to see that no one in the world invests more in terrorism than Russia. This really needs a global legal response. And there is no rational reason why such a reaction shouldn’t occur, particularly in the United States. ‘

