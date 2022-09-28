It is the 218th day of war in Ukraine. At a time when tens of thousands of people have already fled abroad, Moscow has announced that it will no longer issue passports to people called back on the basis of Putin’s mobilization. Meanwhile, the gas leaks affecting the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines become an international intrigue and the most plausible path is that of an attack committed by navy divers or by a submarine. Although neither pipeline currently supplies gas to Europe, the incidents raise safety concerns.

On the aid front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for the new package worth 1.1 billion dollars and reported that he had discussed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on a “new EU sanctions package. “. A meeting is scheduled for today between the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to discuss the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. “I’m not a pessimist – said Erdogan -. However, it would be naive to expect a positive outcome right away. Referendums in four Ukrainian cities create problems (for an agreement), but everything could be solved diplomatically. A similar situation occurred in 2014 with Crimea; then we got nothing ».

What happened yesterday, October 28th

Updates hour by hour

23.55 – Zelensky: the eighth EU sanctions package is strong and not symbolic

“To date, there is still something to add to the eighth package of sanctions” of the EU against Russia. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky speaking in his evening speech about the conversation he had with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “We touched on energy issues, in particular the supply of gas to Europe and the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline – he explained -, we also discussed the preparation of the new EU sanctions package which must be really strong and not symbolic. To date, there is still something to add ».

23.50 – Zelensky: plan to help all those freed from Russian captivity

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening speech announced the start of the implementation of the plan to help all those who have recently been released from Russian captivity. He brings it back Union. “They are receiving priority help elements – she explained – first of all medical support”. Zelensky also added that the commanders of ‘Azovstal’, who are in Turkey, will soon be able to see their relatives. “We are working for this,” she assured.