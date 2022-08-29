The Russian attacks in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia plant are aimed at carrying out nuclear “blackmail” against Ukraine and Europe. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Meanwhile, according to the Russian forces that control the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia power plant, the Ukrainian forces are firing “very close” and the shots have reached the roof of a structure of the plant. Meanwhile, the Reuters News Agency anticipates that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the arrival in Kiev at this time of the delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency, led by the Director General of the Agency, the Argentine Rafael Grossi .

The European Union is facing the gas crisis head on. “We must prepare for a potential total shutdown of Russian gas,” reiterated Von der Leyen who also recalled Europe’s measures to get rid of Russia. «We are diversifying our suppliers at the speed of light: the supply of gas from sources other than Russia has increased by 31 billion cubic meters since January of this year and this compensates for the Russian cuts. We are also substantially reducing our need for imported gas and for this reason we have asked the Member States to reduce their gas consumption by 15% ».

Meanwhile, the Russian authorities are investigating the circumstances of the death of Oleksiy Kovalyov, deputy head of the military and civil administration of Kherson, found shot dead together with the woman who lived with him in his residence. Kovalyov, 33, expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Russian authorities after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And the Russian security services have identified a second Ukrainian citizen accused of having participated in the attack in which Darya Dugina, daughter of the ultra-nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on 20 August west of Moscow. This is Bodan Petrovich Tsyganenko, who allegedly collaborated with Natalya Vovk, also accused by the Russians of having detonated the bomb on the Dugina’s car.

“The occupiers should know: we will drive them across the border. Our border, whose line has not changed ». This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodimyr Zelensky in his evening message on Telegram. “If the invaders want to survive, it’s time for the Russian army to flee, come home. They surrender and we will guarantee them compliance with all the rules of the Geneva Conventions, ”Zelensky said. “If they don’t listen to me, our Defense will take care of it, which won’t stop until they release everything that belongs to Ukraine. And that’s not new. We’ve been talking about it for 187 days, ”he concluded.

