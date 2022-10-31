There are 250 days of war, Russia feels “threatened at its borders”, and to make the West understand how high the stakes are, it evoked the moment when the world found itself really on the verge of the third world war: the missile crisis in Cuba between the United States and the USSR, in 1962. The warning of Foreign Minister Serghiei Lavrov was launched right after the new Ukrainian attack on Crimea, to which Moscow reacted by suspending the agreement on the grain. A tear that immediately blocked the ships loaded with cereals, and that prompted Turkey and the UN to try a new mediation. The so-called special military operation in Ukraine is not going as planned, and on the contrary, alarm is growing in Moscow over the effectiveness of the Kiev resistance, which has repeatedly gone as far as Crimea and even beyond, as the attacks on Belgorod show. Minister Lavrov, in an interview, evoked a “situation similar to the period of the Cuban missile crisis”, stating that “today as in 1962 we are talking about direct threats to the security of Russia right on our borders”.

On the wheat front, Moscow warns that “the agreement will be re-established after the investigation into the Crima facts”, while the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine have agreed on a movement plan for today for 14 ships in the water Turkish. On the ground, the intelligence of the UK Ministry of Defense in its report on the war in Ukraine pointed the finger at the Wagner Group: “On October 27, 2022 the tycoon Evgenij Prigožin published an online post in which he seems to admit the allegations that his private military company, the Wagner Group, has changed standards and is recruiting Russian prisoners suffering from serious diseases such as HIV and hepatice C. The role of the Wagner Group has changed significantly since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine “.

