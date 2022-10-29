When the war days are 249, Ukraine attacks the Russian fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea. “Four ships hit,” Kiev announces. Moscow accuses Great Britain instead: according to the Ministry of Defense, London would have contributed to the preparation of the attack with drones. In response, Russia considers the wheat agreement suspended as of today and “indefinitely”. A “scandalous” decision, according to US President Joe Biden. The Kremlin is also calling for the matter to be referred to the United Nations Security Council.

The podcast – What happened yesterday October 29th

The demonstration – Pro-Russian sit-in in the center of Turin: enough with the sanctions and the sending of weapons to Ukraine

The background – Russian reports, the anti-Semitic phrases of Patrushev’s deputy

Updates hour by hour

23.03 – Latvia: Belarusian citizen convicted of espionage

The Riga Tribunal in Latvia sentenced a Belarusian citizen to eight years in prison for spying on behalf of his country’s military intelligence services. This was announced by the Latvian press. The man was arrested on February 15 for filming and photographing objects from the Latvian defense system, strategic electrical infrastructure and important civilian infrastructure, as well as for collecting confidential information on at least 17 government sites. The sentence can be appealed within ten days of its publication.