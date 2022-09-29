It is the 219th day of war in Ukraine. Deaf to the protests of the international community, Vladimir Putin has decided to proceed with the annexation of the four Ukrainian territories where the referendums were held that the Western chancelleries have defined as “farces”. The agreements will be signed today with a ceremony in the Kremlin’s Hall of St George with the heads of the four entities, and will be accompanied by a popular celebration on Red Square. A program that contrasts with the scenes of the thousands of Russians fleeing the country to escape the possible call to arms. The Baltic countries and Poland have already closed their borders to the Russians for weeks, and Finland has now joined them. But the exodus continues through the southern borders, especially with Georgia and Kazakhstan, and, further east, with Mongolia.

During a telephone conversation, Erdogan called on Putin to give negotiations with Kiev a new chance, letting it be known that Turkey is ready to take on a facilitating role in this regard. Meanwhile, the Italian embassy in Moscow recommends that fellow countrymen present in Russia evaluate whether the stay is necessary and, if not, to leave the country.

00.01 – Putin signs the first decree for the annexation of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed decrees paving the way for the formal annexation of the occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to Russia. The decrees, made public by the Kremlin, Reuters reports, say that Putin has recognized the two regions as independent territories. This is a necessary intermediate step before the announcement, scheduled for today, that the regions will be part of Russia. Moscow had already recognized the other two Ukrainian regions, Donetsk and Lugansk, as independent from Kiev, on the eve of the invasion in February.

