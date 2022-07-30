Home World Ukraine-Russia, news on the war today 31 July
Ukraine-Russia, news on the war today 31 July

Ukraine-Russia, news on the war today 31 July

It is the 157th day of war in Ukraine. Over the past few hours, Russian forces have carried out a series of assaults on Ukrainian positions along all fronts of the conflict. Ukrainians seem to resist. Sporadic bombings by Moscow troops are recorded in Sumy and Chernihiv Oblast. In the Donbass, the most active fronts remain those of Izyum on the one hand, with Russian units attempting to break through the Ukrainian defensive lines to head towards Slovyansk, and Bakhmut on the other.

Follow the updates
00.01 – Zelensky: recognizing Russia as a terrorist state
“The formal recognition of Russia as a terrorist state, in particular by the US State Department, is necessary not only as a political gesture, but as a concrete defense of the free world.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening speech, as reported by the news agency Ukrinform. The decision will automatically make existence difficult for the terrorist state, and automatically cut off various political and business ties that Russia might otherwise maintain. And all of this will happen one hundred percent, ”the president said. “It will have to be done, it’s just a matter of time and how to make this decision. And the sooner it happens, thank goodness Russia will have time to do it, ”he added.

