It is the 162nd day of the war in Ukraine. The US Senate has ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO. This is the most significant enlargement of the Atlantic Alliance since the 1990s. During the night, Ukrainian President Zelensky said on Telegram that there is a need for “a new global security architecture”. «First the Balkans, then Taiwan, now it could be the Caucasus – explained Zelensky – All these situations seem different but they have one factor in common, namely the global security architecture that did not work. If it worked, there wouldn’t be all these conflicts ”.

Meanwhile, the Razoni ship has passed the checks in Turkish waters and can continue its journey: it left Odessa on Monday with 26 thousand tons of corn, it is the first organized on the basis of the wheat agreements of 22 July, signed separately by Moscow and Kiev. and mediated by the UN and Turkey. A fragile agreement, on which a missile attack by the Russian army on the port of Odessa had caused clouds to thicken already after the signing.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who until a few months ago sat on the board of the Russian oil giant Rosneft, said he met Putin in Moscow last week and said Russia wants “a negotiated solution” to the bloody war. ordered by Putin. Words to which the government of Ukraine invaded by Kremlin troops responded by calling Schroeder “a voice of the Tsar’s court”.

The story – Wars and related crises, Beirut adrift

How to donate – Specchio dei Tempi

Updates hour by hour

00.40 – USA: ok to Sweden and Finland in NATO is a warning to Putin

The United States Senate, with an almost unanimous vote, approved the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. The vote was 95-1. The accession of the two new members was defined during the debate as a “winning blow” for US national security and a “warning” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

00.23 – NATO: US Senate ratifies the accession of Sweden and Finland

Green light by the United States Senate for Sweden and Finland to join NATO, a decisive step for the US to ratify the accession of the two countries to the Atlantic Alliance. The Democratic-controlled upper house recorded 95 votes in favor. The Senate also passed an amendment that states that all NATO members must spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense and 20% of their defense budget on “important equipment, research and development” by 2024.

00.01 – Zelensky: new global security architecture is needed

“These days we see a lot of news about conflict situations and threats that exist in other geographic areas. First the Balkans, then Taiwan, now it could be the Caucasus … All these situations seem different but they share one factor, which is the global security architecture that has not worked. If it worked, there wouldn’t be all these conflicts ”. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Yesterday’s news and updates