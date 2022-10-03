On the 223rd day of the war in Ukraine, a massive brawl between new recruits and soldiers broke out at a Russian army base near Moscow. According to reports from The base, “The new arrivals” did not receive a warm welcome, but on the contrary “the soldiers serving” at the base “ordered them to hand over their clothes and cell phones”. The new recruits – called to arms in the context of the partial mobilization announced by Puti – rejected the requests and a fight would have ensued in which they would have the better, so much so that about 20 soldiers would have locked themselves in a building and would have called the police to ask for help. Meanwhile, the conflict on the ground continues and Moscow admits that the Ukrainian army has managed to “penetrate the lines of our defense” in the area of ​​the villages of Zolota Balka and Oleksandrivka, in the southern region of Kherson, just annexed by Moscow. In this regard, yesterday the Farnesina condemned the farce referendums in the Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russians and summoned the Moscow ambassador Razov. Sweden instead raised the alarm on Nord Stream 2: “One of the losses did not stop, on the contrary it increased”.

23.17 – From the US, new advanced missile systems in Kiev

The United States will soon send four new advanced missile systems to Ukraine as part of a new $ 625 million military aid package, which is expected to be announced on Tuesday. Administration officials reported this. These would be the first Himars systems (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) that would be sent to Ukraine starting from the end of July, bringing the total to 20.