It is the 163rd day of the war in Ukraine. The Russian army continues to focus on artillery to weaken the Ukrainian resistance in the Donbass, but inevitably the risks for civilians increase. This time the bullets fell on a bus stop in Toretsk, Donetsk, killing at least 8 people and injuring 4, including children. for weeks the authorities in Kiev have multiplied the appeals to the population to abandon their homes, among other things now short of water and heating. Further south, concerns center on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, dangerously close to the fighting area.

The European Council has decided to add the former Ukrainian pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr Viktorovych to the list of personalities affected by sanctions due to the Russian aggression against Ukraine. This was announced by the Council itself in a note clarifying that the decision was taken for “their role in weakening or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and the stability and security of the state, as well as – in the case of Oleksandr Viktorovych Yanukovich – for having conducted transactions with separatist groups in the Donbas region of Ukraine ”.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Olga Kachura, 52, was killed in a raid in Donbass, making her the first Russian army officer to die in Ukraine: she was hit by a missile while in her car in the city of Horlivka. , in the Donetsk region. Colonel Kachura received the posthumous title of Hero of Russia.

And American basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia for drug possession and smuggling. A very harsh sentence, almost the maximum sentence, which did not take into account the extenuating circumstances put forward by the defense such as the fact that the basketball player, found at the Moscow airport with cannabis oil in her luggage, did not intentionally violate Russian law. Furious Joe Biden who accused Russia of illegally detaining the champion and demanded her immediate release.

00.10 – Canada will send military trainers to the UK to teach Ukrainian forces

Canada will send military trainers to the UK to teach Ukrainians how to fight Russian invasion forces. Defense Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday. Up to 225 members of the Canadian military will be based in the UK for an initial four-month period, Anand said.

00.03 – Latvia: government prepares an energy austerity plan

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš called on government members to prepare an energy austerity plan ahead of the cold season. Similar plans have already been drawn up by various countries of the European Union. The parties of the ruling coalition present a wide variety of views on the measures to be taken.

00.01 – Zelensky, Amnesty wants amnesty for Russia

“The aggression against our state is unjustified, invasive and terrorist. If someone writes a report in which the victim and the aggressor are somehow placed on the same level, if you analyze some data on the victim and ignore the actions of the perpetrator, this cannot be tolerated, “added Zelensky in his report. daily video statement. Kuleba, for his part, accused Amnesty International of “creating a false balance between the oppressor and the victim, between the country that is destroying hundreds and thousands of civilians, cities, territories and the country that desperately defends itself”. “Stop creating this false reality, where everyone is a little guilty of something and start systematically reporting the truth about what Russia really stands for today,” added Kuleba. Amnesty International, however, insisted in its report that Ukrainian tactics “in no way justify the indiscriminate Russian attacks” that have hit civilian populations.

