It is the 195th day of the war in Ukraine. Moscow closes the taps and announces that problems with gas supplies to Europe through Nord Stream will continue until the sanctions that prevent the maintenance of the pipeline’s machinery are lifted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of a new Russian provocation after the bombing of Moscow forces in the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, with the risk of creating a radioactive disaster. And the tug-of-war between Moscow and Europe over energy continues to shake the markets. The European stock exchanges closed the first session of the week with a marked decline, and the “indefinite” suspension of gas supplies was a heavy weight on the lists.

Meanwhile, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, after a videoconference meeting with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reiterated that he was “in favor of the joint purchase of gas” in Europe to buy at “lower” prices and at the gas price ceiling. Russian.

As for the situation on the ground, the Ukrainian president announced the reconquest of “two cities in the South” and a third in the East, without specifying the names of the urban centers that have returned to Kiev’s control. The deputy head of the bureau, Kirilo Timochenko, announced that the Ukrainian flag was hoisted in the village of Visokopillia, in the north of the Kherson region, almost entirely controlled by the Russians. The city had been captured by Russian troops in mid-March and had returned close to the front line by late June. Meanwhile, the head of the Russian occupation administration in Kherson, Kiril Stremooussov, has announced that for the moment there will be no referendum for annexation to Russia. For their part, the Ukrainian secret services announced that they had conducted a “special operation in the Zaporizhzhia region” destroying the deposits used by the Russians for the ballot papers to be used for a possible annexation referendum in Moscow.

00.01 – Moscow: Gazprom considers accelerating gas exports to Asia

Gazprom is discussing with partners the opportunity to accelerate the redirection of gas supplies from west to east. This was stated by the Russian Energy Minister, Nikolay Shulginov, in an interview with TASS on the occasion of the Eastern Economic Forum, adding that “the materials to start the construction of the gas pipeline to China through Mongolia are almost ready”. Russia will increase the capacity of the port of Kozmino in the Sea of ​​Japan by 7 million tons, the minister continued, underlining that Moscow considers promising not only the Asian markets but also those of Africa and the Middle East.

