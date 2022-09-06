Home World Ukraine – Russia, news on the war today 7 September
World

Ukraine – Russia, news on the war today 7 September

by admin
Ukraine – Russia, news on the war today 7 September

It is the 196th day of war in Ukraine. The counter-offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kherson Oblast continues. The Kiev troops, relying on the inertia of the conflict, try to capitalize on the tactical successes obtained during these first days of the offensive, with the liberation of some smaller villages.
Energodar authorities reported new explosions just hours after the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) called for the creation of a safety zone around the plant. “The current situation” in the nuclear power plant “is unsustainable”, underlined the UN agency.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claims it has conducted about 30 air strikes over the past few hours, hitting various targets along the entire fighting front.

The story – Putin takes command in camouflage among the troops
Updates hour by hour
00.01 – Moscow: regrets that the IAEA does not indicate Kiev’s responsibilities
The Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzya, expressed “regret” for the failure to mention Ukraine’s alleged responsibility in the bombing that put the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at risk in the report published today by the International Agency for the atomic energy. “We regret that the source of these attacks is not directly named in his report,” said Nebenzya after the intervention of the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, at the UN Security Council. The Russian diplomat said the report is “confirmation” that “the only threat” to the site came from “bombing and sabotage by the Ukrainian armed forces”. Kiev, in turn, accuses Moscow of hitting the plant, which is occupied by Russian forces. In the report, the IAEA does not attribute responsibility for the attacks to a particular party, which is not currently possible to verify. “We understand your position but in the current situation it is important to call things by their name,” Nebenzya insisted.

Yesterday’s news and insights

Moscow bogeyman’s night operation, Bayraktar destroyed $ 28 million worth of Russian equipment in 3 days for Kiev

