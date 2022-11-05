«Over 8 months of war and destruction, a perfidious attack on the international order have marked our presidency like never before today. Every day that passes is one day too many for innocent people and it is a missed opportunity for Putin to stop this war and send his troops back to Russian territory ». On the 256th day of the war in Ukraine, the words of the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, reaffirm the unity of the leaders in support of Kiev “as long as necessary, even if they will be hard days for us too”. In fact, the G7 has once again defined the irresponsible Russian nuclear rhetoric as “unacceptable. Any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would have serious consequences. We also reject Russia’s false claims that Ukraine is preparing a dirty bomb ”. Also yesterday, on the day of celebration of the feast of the Armed Forces, Sergio Mattarella declared that “a just peace is urgently needed, based on respect for international law and freedom”. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto assured that “if the situation in Ukraine does not change, there will be a sixth decree for a new dispatch of military aid”. In the evening, Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky said that his people are “ready for a just peace”.

The point – In Ukraine it is time to negotiate

Updates hour by hour

00.24 – Kuleba: “Air defense systems will arrive within the year”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expects that some agreements with international partners will be made with international partners on air and missile defense systems for Ukraine by the end of the year. He brings it back Union.

23.49 – Zelensky: “We are ready for a just peace”

«We are ready for peace, for a just peace, the formula of which we have expressed several times. The world knows our position. Respect for the United Nations Charter, respect for our territorial integrity, respect for our people and due justice for terrorism. This is the punishment for all those who are guilty and full compensation from Russia for the damage it has caused us ». Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky said this in a video released on Telegram. «Ukraine will be free. And our entire border will be restored, both on land and at sea. Both east and south, ”he added.