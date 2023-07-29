Ukraine Russia, the latest news of Putin’s war today 29 July. DIRECT

A Russian missile hits an apartment building in Dnipro, with 9 injured including two boys aged 14 and 17 and two girls aged 20. A rocket explodes in a cafe in Taganrog, a port city in the Rostov region, on the border with Ukraine, injuring 16 people. Explosions also in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant recorded by IAEA observers. It is the breaking latest news of another day of war on two fronts. Putin meets African leaders: “Russia is ready to look for ways to reach a peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine,” he said, but “Ukraine’s neutral status is of paramount importance for the Russian Federation.” n

More than 245,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, of which 390 died yesterday. This was stated in the daily bulletin of the Ukrainian General Staff, according to which a total of 245,220 Russians have been killed.

Sarebbero più di 245mila i soldati russi uccisi dall'inizio dell'invasione dell'Ucraina, di cui 390 morti nella giornata di ieri. Lo afferma il bollettino giornaliero dello stato maggiore ucraino, secondo il quale i russi uccisi sono in totale 245.220. Nella giornata di ieri, si legge, sono stati anche distrutti un tank, 6 veicoli corazzati da combattimento, 11 sistemi di artiglieria e altri otto veicoli militari russi.

IL VIDEO

Intervista alla presidente del Consiglio alla fine del viaggio a Washington con l'incontro alla Casa Bianca dal presidente Biden: "Per il futuro decisive l'amicizia e l'alleanza con gli Usa e la Nato, una nuova relazione con la Cina, il lavoro multilaterale su Africa e Mediterraneo", dice la premier. E poi: "L'intelligenza artificiale è la sfida di tutti. Ci vuole un impegno globale per regolamentarla per evitare di essere sopraffatti" LEGGI L'INTERVISTA A SKY TG24

Il segretario di Stato americano Antony Blinken ha sostenuto che il ministro della Difesa russo Sergei Shoigu sia volato in Corea del Nord per ottenere forniture di armi da usare nella guerra in Ucraina. "Dubito fortemente che sia li' per vacanza", ha affermato il capo della diplomazia Usa". "La Russia e' alla disperata ricerca di sostegno, di armi, ovunque possa trovarle, per continuare a perseguire la sua aggressione contro l'Ucraina", ha sottolineato Blinken, facendo riferimento anche "all'Iran, che ha fornito molti droni alla Russia la quale li sta usando per distruggere infrastrutture e uccidere civili in Ucraina".

Sono nove le persone rimaste ferite nel bombardamento russo che la scorsa notte ha colpito un condominio a Dnipro, nell'Ucraina orientale. Lo riferisce Serhii Lysak, capo dell'amministrazione militare dell'oblast di Dnipropetrovsk, specificando che fra loro vi sono due minori di 14 e 17 anni, due ragazze di 20, una donna di 77 anni e uomini di età compresa fra 18 e 35 anni. Nessuno di loro è grave. Ukrainska Pravda riferisce che il condominio era scarsamente abitato e che è stato colpito anche un vicino edificio dei servizi d'intelligence ucraini dell'Ssu, che però era da tempo in disuso.

Nonostante il leader nordcoreano Kim Jong-un sia fermamente schierato al fianco della Russia nella guerra in Ucraina, le armi prodotte in Corea del Nord vengono usate contro le truppe russe. Almeno a sentire il Financial Times, che ne ha documentato l'utilizzo: i soldati ucraini che gestiscono sistemi missilistici a lancio multiplo Grad vicino a Bakhmut hanno mostrato le munizioni alla stampa. Un comandante ucraino ha anche aggiunto che alle sue truppe non piace usare i missili nordcoreani, che sono stati prodotti negli anni '80 e '90, perché spesso possono sbagliare o non esplodere: "Sono poco affidabili e a volte fanno cose folli". Putin giovedì ha ringraziato la Corea del Nord per il suo "fermo sostegno" alla guerra in Ucraina; e anche il ministro della Difesa russo Sergei Shoigu nei giorni scorsi ha visitato Pyongyang per incontrare Kim in occasioni delle celebrazioni per il 70esimo anniversario della fine della guerra di Corea.

E' stato decretato lo stato d'emergenza nell'area dell'esplosione di un missile ucraino a Taganrog, la citta' russa situata a una cinquantina di chilometri a Est del confine con l'Ucraina. Il missile e' stato intercettato, ma i suoi detriti sono caduti sul territorio della citta', ha riferito il ministero della Difesa russo. I detriti sono caduti vicino a un museo d'arte e a un affollato caffe', creando un grande cratere e scatenando scene di panico; secondo fonti locali ci sono stati una ventina di persone ferite ma non morti. Il ministero della Difesa russo ha accusato l'Ucraina di aver effettuato un "attacco terroristico" sulla citta', che si trova sulle rive del Mar d'Azov, con un missile S-200. Oleksiy Danilov, segretario ucraino per il Consiglio di sicurezza e difesa nazionale, ha invece accusato i sistemi di difesa aerea russi per l'esplosione.

A Dnipro, nel settore centrale dell'Ucraina, un missile russo ha colpito un edificio residenziali a piu' piani, che comunque era vuoto. Nove persone sono rimaste ferite, ma non ci sono stati morti. Secondo il sindaco di Dnipro, Borys Filatov, l'obiettivo dell'attacco missilistico russo era un edificio della Direzione dei servizi segreti nella regione di Dnipropetrovsk. I video postati sui social media hanno mostrato i piani superiori del condominio in rovina. La Russia ha spesso colpito condomini durante il conflitto, ma nega di voler intenzionalmente prender di mira i civili.

Si tratta di una compagnia paramilitare privata russa nata nel 2014 e guidata da Evgeny Prigozhin, "il cuoco di Putin". Gli uomini sono stati utilizzati in vari teatri di guerra, dal Donbass alla Libia e alla Siria. Nel 2022 viene dispiegata nel conflitto in Ucraina in varie missioni e battaglie, come quella di Bakhmut, ma nel 2023 entra in rotta di collisione con il Cremlino. LEGGI L'ARTICOLO

Kiev, ‘more than 250,000 Russian soldiers killed, 390 in the last 24 hours’

More than 245,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, of which 390 died yesterday. This was stated in the daily bulletin of the Ukrainian General Staff, according to which a total of 245,220 Russians have been killed. Yesterday, we read, a tank, 6 armored fighting vehicles, 11 artillery systems and eight other Russian military vehicles were also destroyed.

10 minutes ago

Meloni on Sky TG24: “The future passes through Africa”

21 minutes ago

Meloni from the USA: “Italy credible and reliable”

Interview with the Prime Minister at the end of the trip to Washington with the meeting at the White House with President Biden: “For the future, friendship and the alliance with the USA and NATO are decisive, a new relationship with China, work multilateral on Africa and the Mediterranean”, says the premier. And then: “Artificial intelligence is everyone’s challenge. A global commitment is needed to regulate it to avoid being overwhelmed” READ THE INTERVIEW WITH SKY TG24

56 minutes ago

Blinken, Shoigu to North Korea to get weapons

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu flew to North Korea to obtain supplies of weapons for use in the war in Ukraine. “I strongly doubt that he is there on vacation”, said the head of US diplomacy”. “Russia is desperately looking for support, for weapons, wherever it can find them, to continue pursuing its aggression against Ukraine” , Blinken underlined, also referring to “Iran, which has supplied many drones to Russia which is using them to destroy infrastructure and kill civilians in Ukraine”.

07:54

Ukraine: apartment building hit in Dnipro, nine injured

Nine people were injured in a Russian shelling that hit an apartment building in Dnipro in eastern Ukraine last night. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the military administration of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast, specifying that among them there are two minors aged 14 and 17, two girls aged 20, a woman aged 77 and men aged between 18 and 35 . None of them are serious. Ukrainska Pravda reports that the condominium was sparsely inhabited and that a nearby building of the Ukrainian intelligence services of the SSU was also hit, but it had been abandoned for some time.

07:48

In Bakhmut, Kiev troops use North Korean weapons (Ft)

Although North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is firmly on Russia’s side in the war in Ukraine, North Korean-made weapons are being used against Russian troops. At least according to the Financial Times, which documented its use: Ukrainian soldiers operating Grad multiple launch missile systems near Bakhmut showed the ammunition to the press. A Ukrainian commander also added that his troops don’t like to use the North Korean missiles, which were produced in the 1980s and 1990s, because they can often miss or fail to explode: “They are unreliable and sometimes they do crazy things.” Putin on Thursday thanked North Korea for its “firm support” for the war in Ukraine; and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently visited Pyongyang to meet Kim on the occasion of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean war.

05:43

Kiev missile, state of emergency in the Russian city Taganrog

A state of emergency has been decreed in the area of ​​the explosion of a Ukrainian missile in Taganrog, the Russian city located about fifty kilometers east of the border with Ukraine. The missile was intercepted, but its debris fell on the city’s territory, reported the Russian Defense Ministry. Debris fell near an art museum and a crowded cafe, creating a large crater and triggering panic scenes; according to local sources there were about twenty people injured but not dead. The Russian Defense Ministry has accused Ukraine of having carried out a “terrorist attack” on the city, which is located on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov, with an S-200 missile. Oleksiy Danilov, Ukrainian secretary for the National Security and Defense Council, instead blamed Russian air defense systems for the explosion.

05:27

Ukraine: Moscow missile hits building in Dnipro, 9 injured

In Dnipro, in the central sector of Ukraine, a Russian missile hit a multi-storey residential building, which however was empty. Nine people were injured, but there were no deaths. According to the mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, the target of the Russian missile attack was a building of the Intelligence Directorate in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Videos posted on social media showed the upper floors of the apartment building in ruins. Russia has frequently targeted apartment buildings during the conflict, but denies intentionally targeting civilians.

05:26

War in Ukraine, that’s who the mercenaries of the Wagner group led by Prigozhin are

It is a private Russian paramilitary company founded in 2014 and led by Evgeny Prigozhin, “Putin’s cook”. The men have been used in various theaters of warfare, from Donbass to Libya and Syria. In 2022 it is deployed in the conflict in Ukraine in various missions and battles, such as that of Bakhmut, but in 2023 it enters a collision course with the Kremlin. READ THE ARTICLE

