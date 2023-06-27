Ukraine / Russia: The limits of African mediation – Courriers Sud

The consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict require a global leap forward to put an end to it. By offering their mediation, the African presidents traveling to Moscow and Kiev intend to make their contribution to this end. This is without counting on the fundamental questions which divide the protagonists and make it difficult to compromise.

A critical context

The African mission in kyiv and Saint Petersburg came into a particularly critical situation. A few days earlier, Ukraine launched its counter-offensive. It is unsurpassed by the support of its Western partners in war materials, ammunition and financial support. At the same time, NATO took another step in its reaction, not to say its involvement in the conflict.

Indeed, Monday, June 12, 2023 began in German territory the most important military exercise ever conducted by the organization. According to the official communication, Air Defender, which is committing 25 countries, 250 aircraft and 10,000 men, is in no way linked to the war in Ukraine. However, kyiv’s allies are far from being in a logic of de-escalation, judging by About US Secretary of Defense LIoyd Austin : « We will continue to provide Ukraine with enough to meet its urgent needs in the current situation but also in the long term in the face of Russian aggression. And make no mistake, we will continue to support Ukraine for a long time.«

The substantive issues

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine despite the intense diplomatic ballet that had then prevailed. This is to judge of the fundamental differences between the protagonists to the conflict. On the Western side, Ukraine’s sovereignty is uncompromising and the prospect of this former Soviet republic joining NATO is strongly considered. Opposite, nostalgia for a great Russia rekindles the nationalist flame.

At the collapse of the empire in 1991, the USSR stretched from the Baltic Sea to the Pacific Ocean in 11 time zones. It measured 22,000,000 square kilometers for a population of approximately 290,000,000 inhabitants. President Putin who accuses the Western camp of gravedigger of the Union equates the fact to ” the greatest geopolitical disaster of the last century« .

The expansion of NATO to the countries of the East and to Ukraine subsequently became a real concern for Moscow. In this regard, the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass and Crimea are like a ” security shield for the Russian side against its enemies.

The mission and the protocol of war

The protocol of the African mission on Ukrainian soil is far from any improvisation. It is typical of wartime communication skillfully crafted to confront African presidents with the reality of the conflict.

Indeed, the African delegation began its mission in Ukraine by Boucha stage, where the Russians are accused of massacres of civilian populations. The meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky followed in the capital targeted shortly after by a missile attack. As saying that it’s under cover of anti-aircraft sirens and explosions that the mission has taken leave of Ukraine. A strong message that Zelensky wanted to address to African public opinion, which generally did not condemn Russian aggression.

It should be remembered that on any other question, the belligerents were more sensitive to the continent’s difficulties of access to Ukrainian and Russian wheat and fertilizers. In this regard, President Zelensky will say : « With our partners, we are working on cereal hubs in Africa. The food supply must be reliably guaranteed and everyone’s right to food must be ensured.«

With 1.3 billion inhabitants and 60% of unexploited arable land in Globally, Africa could well serve as a breadbasket for the rest of the world. At the very least, it could strive to ensure its food self-sufficiency and deal with the crisis situations to which conflicts expose it.