When the war days reached 182, the United Nations, after a consultation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea), decided to have “the logistic and security capacity in Ukraine to support any IAEA mission. at the Zaporizhzhia plant in Kiev, on condition that Ukraine and Russia are in agreement ». Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Undersecretary for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding, also said that preparations for the mission are progressing and that “the IAEA is in active consultations with all parties regarding its efforts to send such a mission as soon as possible. At this moment it is imperative to receive the express commitment to stop any military activity around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to allow safe and secure operations to continue ”. Kiev calls for a standing commission to be established. The goal is to avoid a nuclear disaster.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported in the evening in Sevastopol, the city that hosts a Russian fleet in occupied Crimea. This is reported by Ukinform online, adding that according to other sources they say that according to the Russians they are explosions due to the response of their air defense system to an attack.

On the other side of the ocean, the US announces a new package of military aid to Kiev worth three billion dollars.

The special – Russia-Ukraine war, six months of freedom struggle

History – Cages in the Mariupol theater: the Stalinist trial of the Azovs

The story – Life starts again from football: “Sport is stronger than bombs”

Updates hour by hour

01.25 – Kiev: rockets sukka city of Zaporizhzhia and its infrastructure

Zaporizhzhia regional governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russian forces fired rockets on the central Shevchenkivskyi district of the city and hit infrastructure. This is what the Ukrainian press reports.

01.10 – “An employee of the Zaporizhzhia plant and his driver killed by a mortar shell”An employee of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and his driver were killed by a mortar round outside the facility. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian nuclear agency, Energoatom, Petro Kotin, al Washington Post in an interview at the company’s headquarters in Kiev. Kotin explained that Russian forces hit their taxi as it passed through the Russian-occupied town of Energodar, where the plant is located. The Russian government did not comment. In a video posted by the mayor of Energodar, the car is seen on the side of the road, riddled with holes and broken glass.

00.45 – UN, the USA: Russia is pushing us to the brink of nuclear disaster

US Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Richard Mills said Russia “is pushing us to the brink of a nuclear disaster” for using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant “as a stage for war”. “As we speak, Ukraine, neighboring states, the entire international community are living under the threat of a nuclear catastrophe and people are understandably terrified,” Mills said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council. “Russia has created this risk and only Russia can spread it,” he added. Mills also echoed UN Secretary General António Guterres’ appeal to Russia to “immediately establish a demilitarized zone in the area surrounding the plant, which would allow the IAEA team to travel to the facility, conduct an inspection and assess the safety, security and enforcement of safeguards to ongoing operations of nuclear facilities’.

00.30 – Zelensky: “No occupant is safe on our land”

“No occupant feels safe on our land. All collaborators know they have no future. And all of us don’t just believe it: we see that our state has a perspective ». This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the usual evening video message. “I am grateful to all those who stand up for true values. I am grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine. I am grateful to all those who, since February 24, have chosen the path of struggle for what makes life real: for freedom, for independence, ”Zelensky said.

00.00 – Ukrainian Defense Minister: close to a new phase of the war

“We are close to a new phase of the war. I think the war started in Ukraine and will end in Ukraine ». This was stated by Ukrainian defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with CNN, underlining that the “fatigue” of war at the international level is one of the greatest threats.

Here’s what happened on Tuesday, August 24th