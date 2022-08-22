Day 181 of war. To accuse Kiev directly of the killing of Darya Dugina is no longer just some pro-Russian leader of the Donbass or the Moscow media close to the Kremlin: it is the Russian secret services, which also provide the name of the alleged hitman, Natalya Vovk, a 43-year-old Ukrainian woman. years that she would be accompanied on the mission by her 12-year-old daughter and then fled to Estonia. The killing of Dugina is “a vile and cruel crime,” President Vladimir Putin said in a message to his family. Matteo Salvini speaks of “a monstrous attack, he did not deserve that end”. And after two days, the ideologue Dugin also broke the silence, calling the killing of her daughter a «terrorist attack carried out by the Ukrainian Nazi regime. Revenge is not enough, victory is needed ». Kiev continues to deny: «Ukraine is certainly not involved in the murder of Mrs. Dugina. It doesn’t make sense for many reasons – she told her to Bild Mykhailo Podolyak, chief adviser to the Kiev leader -. The Dugin family is not part of the active organizers and managers of the war. They are just elements of Russia’s general system of hysterical propaganda. ‘

As Zelensky continues to warn about what could happen tomorrow, the country’s Independence Day – “I fear terrible things for August 24” -, the European Union will discuss the launch of a major training operation for Ukrainian forces in neighboring nations. , as announced by the head of EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell. And the news unleashes the wrath of Moscow: “We must say things as they are: the EU will create training camps for terrorists and Nazi militants of the Kiev regime”, thundered on Telegram the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

The murder – Dugin’s daughter, Putin’s ideologue, dies

The character – Putin’s magic circle. And Dugin’s sermons for the war

The case – Those soldiers who rebel: “We are tired of dying for Putin”

Economy – Gas, the bill for the war for Europe

Dugina attack, the Moscow secret services broadcast the video of the alleged bomber who escapes border controls news/guerra_ucrainarussiai_servizi_segreti_russiuna_donnaucraina_e_la_killer_di_duginaputin_crimine_vilelue_valut-7054775/&el=player_ex_7039913″>

Updates hour by hour

00.06 – UN Security Council meeting in Zaporizhzhia today

The UN Security Council will meet urgently today to discuss the situation in the Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia, occupied by Russian forces and recently the target of numerous military attacks. The meeting was convened at the request of Russia, which requested the participation of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, who last week addressed the issue of the plant during a visit to Ukraine during which he met, among others , the president of the country, Volodymyr Zelensky. Moscow has already convened the Security Council on this issue on 11 August to denounce alleged Ukrainian attacks on the plant, the largest in Europe, attacks for which Kiev blames Russian forces. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been trying for months to send an expert mission to Zaporizhzhia to assess the state of the plant, which both Russia and Ukraine claim on paper, but which has not been still completed, while fears of a possible nuclear catastrophe grow is on the rise. In recent days, Guterres has called for the total demilitarization of the facility and its surroundings, but Russia has opposed it, as it would imply the withdrawal of its forces from this strategic point. In addition to this new meeting on Zaporizhzhia, the Security Council was already due to discuss Ukraine this Wednesday, in a meeting where the head of the organization is expected to offer an overview of his recent visit to the country.

23.35 – EU evaluates training Kiev forces, wrath of Moscow

The European Union will discuss the launch of a major training operation for Ukrainian forces in neighboring nations, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced. The proposal will be discussed at the informal meeting of EU defense ministers kicking off Monday in Prague, Borrell said at a press conference in Santander, northern Spain. “I hope it gets approved,” he added. Borrell’s words immediately sparked Moscow’s reaction. “We have to say things as they are: the EU will create training camps for terrorists and Nazi militants of the Kiev regime,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova thundered on Telegram. “Even 100 years ago, Europeans did not immediately understand what fascism was. Then they understood but it was too late, ”concluded the spokesperson.

Ukraine-Russia, what happened on August 22nd