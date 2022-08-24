There are 183 days of war in Ukraine. A conflict that knows neither rest nor hyporesis of conclusion. And this is how Kiev celebrated the 31 years of its independence yesterday in a minor tone, for fear of a sensational attack by the Russians, but the message sent to the enemy was anything but subdued. “We will fight to the end, without any compromise,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said, addressing the nation. Collecting the renewed support of all Western leaders, starting with Boris Johnson, who flew to Kiev by surprise. The much feared Russian provocation, at least on the capital, did not happen. But a massacre was consumed by a Russian missile attack on a railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region: 22 dead. And signals have come from Washington that could open the doors to a further escalation of the conflict: Moscow is in fact preparing a “farce referendum” in all occupied Ukrainian areas, and could announce the first this week. Vladimir Putin promises 10 thousand rubles to families with children in the occupied territories, while the opposition at home has been completely canceled.

00.15 – Washington condemns the trials of prisoners in Mariupol: illegitimate

The US asked Moscow to respect its international obligations on the eve of the trial of the soldiers captured in Mariupol. «By planning to set up so-called ‘courts’ in the Russian-controlled city of Mariupol against courageous Ukrainian defenders, the Kremlin is attempting to remove President Putin’s responsibility for a war of aggression and distract from the overwhelming evidence of the atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, ”said US State Department spokesman Ned Price. “The announced show trials are illegitimate and a parody of justice, which we strongly condemn – he continued -. All members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including domestic and foreign volunteers incorporated into the armed forces, are eligible for prisoner-of-war status if they have been captured and must benefit from treatment and protection commensurate with their status, according to the Geneva Convention “.

00.00 – Zelensky: “We will respond to the Russian attack on the station”

“We will certainly make sure that the occupants are held accountable for everything they have done. And we will definitely drive the invaders out of our land. Not a single stain of this evil will remain in our free Ukraine ”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, regarding the Russian attack on the Chaplyne railway station, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in 22 victims.

Here’s what happened on Wednesday, August 24th