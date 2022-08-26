It is the 185th day of war in Ukraine. Tensions continue in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia cuts off energy, bombs dropped and a fire broke out cause fears of serious risks for the plant. For the pro-Russians the situation is under control, but for the EU high representative Borrell it is very worrying. The Ukrainians managed to reconnect the plant to the grid.

Ukrainian missile strikes on military posts and infrastructure used by Moscow forces in southern Kherson Oblast do not stop. Ukrainian troops used Himars multiple rocket launchers to hit again the spans of the Antonivskyi bridge which connects the two banks of the Dnieper.

New bombings by Moscow forces have occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in central-eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the US media seems to confirm the Kremlin’s purchase of Iranian drones that could also be used in the Ukrainian theater.

Updates hour after hour

00.20 – Zelensky: first million tons of wheat already exported

Since the ports on the Black Sea started functioning again, Ukraine has already exported the first million tons of cereals. President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video speech. “The export of wheat has been operational for almost a month and during this period the first million tons of agricultural products were exported from our three seaports, Chornomorsk, Odesa and Yuzhny. It is a victory “, according to Zelensky, because it serves” to reduce the severity of the food crisis and prevent a catastrophic shortage “. “Ukraine was, is and will be among the guarantors of global food security,” added the Kiev leader. 44 ships have left, destined for 15 different countries, and “we have another 70 applications for the arrival of cargo ships. The goal is to reach the volume of 3 million tons of exports by sea every month ».

00.10 – Medvedev: Kiev’s renunciation of NATO is no longer sufficient for peace

For the former president of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, the refusal of Ukraine to become a member of NATO “is no longer a sufficient condition for peace”. And he added that “at the moment there was no need to resort to nuclear weapons.”

00.01 – Moscow speeds up annexations, referendum perhaps next week

Preparations for holding a referendum for the annexation of the occupied territories to Russia “are almost over”. Already next week the provinces of Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia could join Moscow.

Here’s what happened on Friday, August 26th