It is the 199th day of war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region of north-eastern Ukraine. Russia is reinforcing its troops in the region to try to resist the offensive: the Russian Defense has in fact released a video showing a military convoy heading right into that area and is composed of tanks, armored vehicles and pieces of artillery marked with the letter Z, symbol of the offensive. According to local authorities, the evacuation of civilians to Russia and the territory of the self-proclaimed Republic of Lugansk due to Ukrainian bombing is also underway. From Kiev, however, new accusations against the Moscow troops. The Russians use the local population as a “human shield” in some areas of the Kherson region, writes the Ukrainian military staff on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Europe is discussing the gas price ceiling with an extraordinary Council in Brussels. According to Minister Roberto Cingolani, “fifteen states are in favor of a general ceiling on the price of gas, therefore not only on that imported from Russia. Three would like a ceiling only on the price of Russian gas ».

President Mattarella, on a visit to Macedonia, said that to “protect Italian families from speculation” it is “very urgent to overcome resistance in the EU”.

Kiev shoots down two Russian $ 11 million Su-25 Frogfoot attack planes with shoulder-fired light surface-to-air missiles news/ucrainarussia_le_news_sulla_guerra_di_oggi_10_settembre-8658356/&el=player_ex_8639192″>

Background – Russkij Mir becomes doctrine, Putin approves the philosophy of the “Russian world“

The story – So Elizabeth guessed right from the start who Putin was. “Dogs have an interesting instinct, don’t they?”

The story – Putin takes command in camouflage among the troops

How to donate – Mirror of the Times Foundation

Updates hour by hour

00.18 – Ukraine prepares for a Russian cyber attack

Ukraine is bracing for a new wave of Russian cyberattacks likely to freeze its citizens in the coming months and paralyze its spending power. The attacks, according to an assessment shared on Friday by a senior Ukrainian IT official, are expected to include precision cyber assaults, combining virtual efforts against key systems with physical actions aimed at critical infrastructure as winter approaches. “We’ve seen this scenario before,” Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Georgii Dubynskyi told reporters on the sidelines of a cybersecurity conference in Washington. “Their [la Russia] they are trying to find a way to defeat our energy system and to make the circumstances even worse for the Ukrainians, ”he said. “We are preparing.”

00.02 – Ukraine: Kharkiv region authorities, civilians evacuated from 3 cities

In the Kharkiv region, where fierce fighting is taking place between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops, the civilian population is being evacuated. This was stated by the head of the regional state administration of Kharkiv, Vitaly Ganchev, according to reports from the Tass agency. “The evacuations concern the cities of Izyum, Kupyansk and Veliky Burluk,” said Ganchev.

Yesterday’s news and insights