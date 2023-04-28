Ukraine – Russia, the news on the war today 28 April

The Kremlin says it welcomes the phone call between Zelensky and Xi Jinping. But he does it his way. “We are ready to welcome anything that can bring the end of the conflict in Ukraine closer and Russia’s achievement of all the objectives set”, said Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday: yet another sign that Moscow has no intention to give up the territories that his troops have occupied in Ukraine. And the rapid response with which Peskov assured that in their meeting in Moscow last month Putin and Xi Jinping did not discuss a restoration of full sovereignty of Ukraine on its territory in respect of the 1991 borders also seems to point in this direction. At the same time, Moscow is branding the rumors of a failed attack on Putin on April 23 by Kiev’s intelligence using a kamikaze drone as “frameworks”.
In the field a 120-kilometer long trench that crosses the Zaporizhzhia region to the “gate” of the Crimea and defense positions with sandbags on the roofs of the nuclear power plant. Thus, according to some satellite images shown by the Ukrainian media, Russia is preparing for the counter-offensive in Kiev. In Mykolaiv, a Russian rocket attack left one dead and 23 injured, including a child.
HISTORY – Life as a fixer: this is how we help reporters at the front in Ukraine
THE BEHIND THE SCENE – Russians empty largest military base in northern Crimea at Dzhankoy and go on the defensive in southern Ukraine
Ukraine, the dead in Russian missile attacks rise to 8
The number of dead in rocket attacks launched by the Russian army on Ukraine this morning at dawn has risen to 8. At least 6 people died in the town of Uman, about 200 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Here two cruise missiles hit a nine-story residential building, also causing 17 injuries. One of those killed was a 75-year-old woman who was staying in her apartment in a nearby building and suffered internal bleeding from the shock wave from the blast. Three children were rescued from the rubble. Uman’s six dead are joined by a 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter killed by bombs in the city of Dnipro.
Zelensky, Russia will answer for the attacks and the dead. We will not forget, they will not shirk responsibility
KIEV. «This Russian terror must have a fair response from Ukraine and the world. And he will have it. Every such attack, every evil act against our country and our people brings the terrorist state closer to failure and retribution, not vice versa, as they think. We will not forget any crime, we will not allow any invader to evade responsibility.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky writes on Telegram, commenting on the attacks that hit Ukrainian cities tonight, causing at least six deaths.
Russian missile strikes building in central Ukraine, 3 dead. Kiev: eight civilians injured
A Russian missile hit a nine-story residential building this morning, killing three civilians and injuring eight others in Uman, Cherkasy region of central Ukraine, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on Wednesday. by the country’s media. “This morning the invaders attacked the Cherkasy region with cruise missiles in Uman,” Yermak said. In the images and videos posted online, the building is seen in flames and badly damaged.
Russian missiles and devastation against central Ukraine, at least five dead. Affected Kiev, Dnipro, Uman
Russia fired more than a dozen missiles at Kiev and other parts of Ukraine at dawn. At least five people were killed and a building in Uman in central Ukraine was hit, officials said. First attack on Kiev in two months, and sirens blaring. The Ukrainian air force has intercepted 11 cruise missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles over Kyiv, according to the Kyiv city administration.
Kiev: “Intercepted a Russian soldier, he cut the throats of prisoners”
In a phone call intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a Russian soldier allegedly admitted to repeatedly killing Ukrainian prisoners of war by slitting their throats after interrogating them. The Sbu himself reports it on Telegram, taken up by the Kyiv Independent. “Once we have had all the information from them, prisoners of war make no sense to keep them any longer… They must be disposed of”, says the Russian soldier whom Ukrainian 007s identified as Yevgeny Suchko, from the Russian region of Novgorod, born 1995. Drafted in fall 2022, has been in Kharkiv Oblast ever since, Ukrainian intelligence still claims. In the intercept, the Russian soldier also explains how to cut a person’s throat, adding that he has done it “enough” times. The SBU adds on Telegram that it will “make sure that this war criminal and every other war criminal of the Russian Federation is held accountable”. In recent weeks, a video had circulated showing the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier. Ukraine’s human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets told Ukrainska Pravda on April 17 that his office had received “several dozen” videos of alleged executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military.