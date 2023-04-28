Ukraine – Russia, the news on the war today 28 April

The Kremlin says it welcomes the phone call between Zelensky and Xi Jinping. But he does it his way. “We are ready to welcome anything that can bring the end of the conflict in Ukraine closer and Russia’s achievement of all the objectives set”, said Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday: yet another sign that Moscow has no intention to give up the territories that his troops have occupied in Ukraine. And the rapid response with which Peskov assured that in their meeting in Moscow last month Putin and Xi Jinping did not discuss a restoration of full sovereignty of Ukraine on its territory in respect of the 1991 borders also seems to point in this direction. At the same time, Moscow is branding the rumors of a failed attack on Putin on April 23 by Kiev’s intelligence using a kamikaze drone as “frameworks”.

In the field a 120-kilometer long trench that crosses the Zaporizhzhia region to the “gate” of the Crimea and defense positions with sandbags on the roofs of the nuclear power plant. Thus, according to some satellite images shown by the Ukrainian media, Russia is preparing for the counter-offensive in Kiev. In Mykolaiv, a Russian rocket attack left one dead and 23 injured, including a child.

