It is the 217th day of war in Ukraine. The gas leaks affecting the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines become an international intrigue. The Danish government raises its alert level, the German one believes it possible that the pipelines have been damaged by attacks. The most plausible track is that of an attack committed at the hands of navy divers or with a submarine. The Swedish seismic institute reports that two underwater explosions have been recorded “most likely due to detonations”. And although neither pipeline currently supplies gas to Europe, the incidents raise safety concerns.

The Council of the Russian Federation, the upper house of the Moscow Parliament, could vote on October 4 the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, if the outcome of the referendums held by the pro-Russian authorities and not recognized by the international community will be favorable. According to the first data released by pro-Russians, over 95% of voters voted in favor of annexation to Moscow.

00.14 – Moscow ambassador to the UN: referendum conducted in a transparent manner

The referendums in the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions “took place transparently, even if the Western media did not report it”. This was stated by Vasily Nebenzya, permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the organization, at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council. Ria Novosti reports it. “I know that our former Western partners will not listen to us, or rather they will pretend not to have listened to us, but the referendums were held in conditions of exceptional transparency, in full compliance with all electoral rules,” he said.

00.03 – Ukraine: the UN supports its integrity in recognized borders

The United Nations reaffirmed its support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine in its “recognized borders”. The statement emerged during a meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to the referendums for the annexation of some regions of Ukraine to Russia, which ended today. The United States has asked the UN to condemn these referendums with a resolution. “Let me repeat that the United Nations remains fully committed to the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders,” said the UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, at the beginning of the meeting, in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also participated with a video, denouncing the “farce referendums”, calling them “a cynical attempt to force Ukrainian men from the occupied territories to be mobilized in the Russian army to send them to fight against their own homeland ».

00.01 – Zelensky: we will defend our people in the occupied regions

Ukraine “will act to defend its people” in the four regions occupied by Moscow, which voted in “referendums”, approving annexation to Russia with overwhelming majorities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video posted on social networks. “We will act to protect our people in the regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, in Donbass, in the occupied areas of Kharkiv and in the Crimea,” said the president after the pro-Russian authorities claimed the results. of UN Security. “No criminal action by Russia will change anything for Ukraine – said Zelensky in the video – It is clear and understandable that under these conditions Kiev cannot negotiate with Russia”.

