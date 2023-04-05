Detention of Darya Trepova turned into arrest

She confesses: “They promised to send me to Kiev”

A test to be passed in exchange for expatriation in Ukraine and a job as a journalist in that country. It would have been this that prompted Darya Trepova to hand over the statuette to the nationalist journalist and blogger Vladlen Tatarsky which then exploded, killing him on Sunday in a St. Petersburg cafe and causing over 40 injuries. At least this is what emerges from excerpts from the interrogation published by the independent Russian site Fontanka. There is no confirmation, however, that the 26-year-old was aware that that ‘gift’ should have exploded. “They set me up,” she told investigators. Trepova, transferred yesterday from St. Petersburg, appeared today before the Moscow District Court of Basmanny, which converted her arrest into her arrest, indicting her for terrorism, with the possibility of a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.



(reuters)

According to the version of the interrogation reported by Fontanka, Trepova allegedly said that, after testing the statuette, a ticket was already ready for her for a flight that was supposed to take her to Uzbekistan the next day, and from there to Ukraine. At least that’s what she was promised. But by whom? The woman, who did not hide her opposition to the intervention in Ukraine, is a regular visitor to Ukrainian Telegram channels. Through one of them you said you came into contact with an unspecified activist who would have offered her the possibility of this new life. She provided, in fact, to undergo some tests. The first, which she got over, was meeting Tatarsky in a bookshop in St. Petersburg, where she did a report on him. The second rehearsal, set for Sunday, was the delivery of the famous statuette – the bust of a military man – to Tatarsky himself. «Give it to her, say something about Wagner’s heroes and then we’ll take care of it», her principals would have told her. Perhaps they were ready to operate the explosives from a distance. “Did you know it was a bomb?” investigators asked Trepova. “They didn’t tell me explicitly, but I suspected something bad,” she said. How much she suspected it is unclear given that, as a video shows, moments before the explosion she accepted Tatarsky’s invitation to sit no more than four or five meters away from him. Another video shows her moments after the explosion, standing outside the club, among the other patrons, some bleeding, walking around in shock. She then leaves, miraculously unharmed.