The 227th day of the war in Ukraine begins with the alarm over damage to the power line of reactor 6 at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The director general of the IAEA, International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will go to Moscow early next week to discuss the creation of a safety zone around the plant.

After the alarming words of Biden, who on Thursday evening had spoken of “the threat of a nuclear Armageddon”, however, comes the braking through the spokesman at the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, who claims to have “no indication that Russia is preparing for the imminent use of nuclear weapons ».

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund approves $ 1.3 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, while the traditional Christmas and New Year celebrations in St. Petersburg will be canceled and all funds previously earmarked for the holidays will go to fund volunteers. and the troops mobilized in Ukraine.

And the bodies of 180 people were found in a mass grave discovered in Lyman, in the Donetsk region, liberated by the Russian invaders. The head of the police department, Yevhen Zhukov, made it known on Telegram: “Here a mass grave with 180 people buried inside was discovered,” wrote Zhukov. «In the pit – he continues – entire families were found. Among the victims there are also the bodies of children born in 2019-2021 ».

Updates hour after hour

00.01 – Georgieva: strong uncertainty, risk of Kiev’s debt becoming unsustainable

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began more than seven months ago, has caused massive loss of life, massive population displacements and significant destruction of infrastructure and housing. The impact on economic activity has been enormous: real GDP has contracted severely, inflation has risen sharply, trade has been severely disrupted and the budget deficit has increased to unprecedented levels. ‘ Kristalina Georgieva, director general of the International Monetary Fund, remembers this after the decision of the Governing Council which authorized a loan of 1.3 billion dollars in Kiev. “Ukraine – she adds – must face risks and uncertainties related to the dangerous security situation, the ability to implement policies and external developments”. In this context, for Georgieva “the very high uncertainty makes it difficult, at the moment, to assess with sufficient precision what would be necessary to ensure the sustainability of the Ukrainian debt, but the probability balance suggests that there are greater risks that the debt becomes unsustainable “. «In conjunction with Ukraine’s continued commitment to economic, fiscal and reforms governanceas well as with the strong commitment of all other stakeholders, including international financial institutions and the private sector, most of Ukraine’s official bilateral creditors and donors, through relevant executive directors at the Fund – have signaled that they intend to continue to financially support Ukraine to help achieve a balanced growth path and medium-term external profitability »concludes Georgieva.

