Ukraine – Russia, the news on today’s war 7 May

It was another difficult night in Ukraine. Air raid alarms went off overnight across much of the country and the defense shot down a number of drones, including one over Kiev’s airspace. Reuters reported this, citing Ukrainian officials. “During the latest air raid alert, an enemy reconnaissance drone was detected in Kiev’s airspace” and was “destroyed,” the military administration of Kiev said, adding that “there were no casualties or damages”.
The backstory
Washington’s doubts about Ukraine in NATO: “The war will not end this year”. Battalions on the Eastern front to guarantee its security
Albert Simoni
Meanwhile, the news of the attack involving the nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin, known for his pro-Kremlin positions and in favor of the war in Ukraine, is still strong. The driver died, while Prilepin was injured. A man has been detained for his alleged involvement in the case, a citizen of Ukraine according to Russian media. The Russian Investigative Committee, which is treating the case as a “terrorist act”, identified him as Oleksandr Permyakov and reported that he confessed to having acted on instructions from the Ukrainian special services; he allegedly admitted to planting a bomb on the road and then setting it off remotely.
Russia, the pro-Kremlin writer Prilepin injured in the explosion of his car
Moscow, through the mouth of the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, pointed the finger at the United States and the United Kingdom: «Washington and NATO have fueled another international terrorist cell, the Kiev regime. Bin Laden, Isis, now Zelensky and his henchmen. Direct responsibility of the United States and Great Britain. Let us pray for Zakhar,” she wrote on Telegram.
While the partisan movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars Atesh claimed responsibility for the attack, Kiev through presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak accused Moscow by calling Prilepin a victim of the “Russian repressive machine”. For former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the National Security Council, it was a “cowardly attack” perpetrated by “Nazi extremists”, the enemy is trying to intimidate Russia and hit true patriots, but this crime ” will not go unpunished.”
It is the third explosion involving prominent pro-Kremlin figures since the start of the war in Ukraine. In August 2022, a car bomb on the outskirts of Moscow killed Daria Dugina, daughter of the influential Russian political theorist Alexandr Dugin, often referred to as “Putin’s brains”; Russian authorities claimed that Ukraine was behind the explosion. Last month, an explosion in a St. Petersburg café killed well-known military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky; also in that case the authorities pointed the finger at the Ukrainian secret services.
Now Prilepin: Became a Putin supporter in 2014 after the Russian president declared the annexation of the Crimean peninsula illegal, the writer has been embroiled in the conflict in eastern Ukraine alongside Russian-backed separatists and last year been sanctioned by the European Union for its support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In 2020 he founded a political party, ‘For the Truth’, which according to Russian media was backed by the Kremlin. A year later, Prilepin’s party merged with the nationalist ‘A just Russia’ party, which has seats in Parliament.
Meanwhile, on the ground in Ukraine explosions occurred in the Crimeawhere the pro-Russian administration reported on the downing of two Ukrainian Grom-2 ballistic missiles on the peninsula.
As for the situation in Bakhmut, the Ukrainians accused Russian troops of shelling the city with phosphorus munitions. «The same situation occurred in Mariupol. When they can’t do anything, phosphorus munitions are fired,” said Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, posting a video about it. The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, following Friday’s threat to leave Bakhmut on May 10, announced that he would hand over his posts in the city to Ramzan Kadyrov’s Chechen special forces Akhmat. «I am already contacting Kadyrov’s representatives to immediately start transferring positions, so that on May 10 at 00.00, exactly at the moment when, according to our calculations, we completely exhaust the combat potential, our comrades will take our place and they will continue the assault on the village of Bakhmut,” Prigozhin said.
To know more
The case – Russia, Prilepin like Dugina and Tatarsky: expendable pawns of propaganda disappear one after another
The story – Clinton’s revelation: “That day Putin told me that for Ukraine it was only a matter of time”
The number of Russian soldiers killed in the conflict rises to 194,430
Russia has lost 194,430 troops in Ukraine since the start of its large-scale invasion on February 24 last year, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent, explaining that this number includes 660 losses suffered by Russian forces in the last day alone. According to the report, Russia also lost 3,723 tanks, 7,248 armored fighting vehicles, 5,952 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,010 artillery systems, 554 multiple launch rocket systems, 306 air defense systems, 308 aircraft, 294 helicopters , 2,572 drones and 18 boats.
Kiev, Nikopol bombed, 72-year-old killed
Russian forces fired more than 30 shells at Nikopol, located in Ukraine’s east-central Dnipropetrovsk region earlier in the day, killing an elderly woman and wounding three people, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram. The Kyiv Independent writes it. “During the night the Russians struck the Nikopol district twice. They used Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery. More than 30 shells were fired. A 72-year-old woman died. Three local people were injured. sustained head injuries. Two are in a state of stress and concussions,” Lysak wrote. The shelling also damaged seven homes, a skyscraper, shattered the windows of a college dormitory, hit three gas pipelines, a power line, 14 solar panels, farm buildings and five cars, Lysak said. Russian forces fired heavily on Nikopol with Grad multiple rocket launchers, wounding three civilians, Lysak said in the early hours of May 6. Located across the nearly 10km-wide Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Nikopol, which was once home to more than 100,000 people, continues to be bombed constantly. Many civilians have been killed or injured as a result of the relentless Russian attacks on the city.
Kiev, “Russian drone destroyed over the Ukrainian capital”. The military administration urges residents not to ignore sirens
The Ukrainian army has destroyed a Russian reconnaissance drone over Kiev in the past few hours, the military administration of the city of Kiev reported on Telegram, writes the Kyiv Independent. According to initial information, there were no casualties or damage. The head of the military administration in his post also urged residents of Kiev not to ignore the sirens of air raids. Several Russian drone strikes have occurred over the capital in recent days. On May 3, the Ukrainian military said it had shot down all Iranian-made drones that Russia fired at the city, while two drones were shot down over Kiev on April 28, the Ukrainian capital’s military administration said.
IAEA, concerned about Zaporizhzhya central situation
IAEA, worried about Zaporizhzhya central situation = “The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous”. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said “I am extremely concerned about the real risks that the plant runs in terms of nuclear safety,” he added. While the personnel of the nuclear plant remain on site, IAEA experts have “received information that the announced evacuation of the residents of the nearby city of Enerhodar, where most of the plant personnel live – Grossi added – has begun and are monitoring the situation closely for any potential impact on nuclear safety.” The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly expressed concern about the safety of the six-reactor plant in southern Ukraine since Russian forces captured it last year. Due to the intensification of shelling by Ukrainian forces, Russia has ordered families with children and the elderly to temporarily leave the nearby city of Enerhodar. A removal order that also affects 18 other towns in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Night attacks in Crimea with drones Governor Sevastopol, repulsed by defense forces
Text
Ukraine has launched a night attack with ten drones in Crimea. This was stated – as reported by the RIA Novosti agency – by the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, on his Telegram channel. “At night, the air defense forces and electronic warfare systems – it reads – repulsed another attack on Sevastopol. One UAV lost control and fell in a wooded area, the wreckage was found by employees of the Ministry of internal affairs and the Ministry of Emergencies. No structures in the city were damaged”.
Ukraine: anti-aircraft alarms in the country, drone shot down over Kiev
Anti-aircraft alarms in operation in the night in large parts of Ukraine: the defense has shot down a number of drones, including one over the airspace of Kiev. Reuters reported this, citing Ukrainian officials. “During the latest air alert, an enemy reconnaissance drone was detected in Kiev’s airspace” and was “destroyed,” Kiev’s military administration said, adding that “there were no casualties or damage”.
Prigozhin, completata opérazione ‘Tritacarne Bakhmut’
“The Wagner Group’s ‘Bakhmut Meat Grinder’ operation has been completed.” This was stated by the head of the private military company, as reported by the Ria Novosti agency, which cites the Wagner press service. «It should be noted – Prigozhin explained – that the Bakhmut meat grinder operation was primarily designed not to take the settlement of Bakhmut, but to ‘grind’ units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and arrange a truce for the Russian army to restore his fighting ability. The Bakhmut mincer has completely fulfilled its task».