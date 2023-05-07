Ukraine – Russia, the news on today’s war 7 May

It was another difficult night in Ukraine. Air raid alarms went off overnight across much of the country and the defense shot down a number of drones, including one over Kiev’s airspace. Reuters reported this, citing Ukrainian officials. “During the latest air raid alert, an enemy reconnaissance drone was detected in Kiev’s airspace” and was “destroyed,” the military administration of Kiev said, adding that “there were no casualties or damages”.

Meanwhile, the news of the attack involving the nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin, known for his pro-Kremlin positions and in favor of the war in Ukraine, is still strong. The driver died, while Prilepin was injured. A man has been detained for his alleged involvement in the case, a citizen of Ukraine according to Russian media. The Russian Investigative Committee, which is treating the case as a “terrorist act”, identified him as Oleksandr Permyakov and reported that he confessed to having acted on instructions from the Ukrainian special services; he allegedly admitted to planting a bomb on the road and then setting it off remotely.

Moscow, through the mouth of the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, pointed the finger at the United States and the United Kingdom: «Washington and NATO have fueled another international terrorist cell, the Kiev regime. Bin Laden, Isis, now Zelensky and his henchmen. Direct responsibility of the United States and Great Britain. Let us pray for Zakhar,” she wrote on Telegram.

While the partisan movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars Atesh claimed responsibility for the attack, Kiev through presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak accused Moscow by calling Prilepin a victim of the “Russian repressive machine”. For former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the National Security Council, it was a “cowardly attack” perpetrated by “Nazi extremists”, the enemy is trying to intimidate Russia and hit true patriots, but this crime ” will not go unpunished.”

It is the third explosion involving prominent pro-Kremlin figures since the start of the war in Ukraine. In August 2022, a car bomb on the outskirts of Moscow killed Daria Dugina, daughter of the influential Russian political theorist Alexandr Dugin, often referred to as “Putin’s brains”; Russian authorities claimed that Ukraine was behind the explosion. Last month, an explosion in a St. Petersburg café killed well-known military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky; also in that case the authorities pointed the finger at the Ukrainian secret services.

Now Prilepin: Became a Putin supporter in 2014 after the Russian president declared the annexation of the Crimean peninsula illegal, the writer has been embroiled in the conflict in eastern Ukraine alongside Russian-backed separatists and last year been sanctioned by the European Union for its support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In 2020 he founded a political party, ‘For the Truth’, which according to Russian media was backed by the Kremlin. A year later, Prilepin’s party merged with the nationalist ‘A just Russia’ party, which has seats in Parliament.

Meanwhile, on the ground in Ukraine explosions occurred in the Crimeawhere the pro-Russian administration reported on the downing of two Ukrainian Grom-2 ballistic missiles on the peninsula.

As for the situation in Bakhmut, the Ukrainians accused Russian troops of shelling the city with phosphorus munitions. «The same situation occurred in Mariupol. When they can’t do anything, phosphorus munitions are fired,” said Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, posting a video about it. The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, following Friday’s threat to leave Bakhmut on May 10, announced that he would hand over his posts in the city to Ramzan Kadyrov’s Chechen special forces Akhmat. «I am already contacting Kadyrov’s representatives to immediately start transferring positions, so that on May 10 at 00.00, exactly at the moment when, according to our calculations, we completely exhaust the combat potential, our comrades will take our place and they will continue the assault on the village of Bakhmut,” Prigozhin said.

