“I wish you peace.” This is the message sent to the world by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference from the White House after the conversation with the American leader, Joe Biden. “I wish you peace, I think it’s the most important thing and you only understand it when war is in your country, when someone like these Russian terrorists comes to your homes”. «I wish you – he added – to see your children alive and adults. I wish you to see your children and see them go to college and see their children. I think this is the most important thing.”

The moving “Jingle Bells” in the Ukrainian version: it’s not the bells that are ringing but the bombs news/guerra_russia-ucraina_zelensky_alla_casa_bianca_con_i_patriot_costruiremo_uno_spazio_aereo_sicuro-12426691/&el=player_ex_12425790″>

In his first visit abroad since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky brings home from Washington confirmation of supplies of Patriot missiles – with which to “prevent attacks on civilian infrastructure” – and the unconditional support of the United States «throughout 2023» and «as long as necessary». During the joint press conference at the White House, the first important moment of Zelensky’s surprise mission to Washington, President Joe Biden clearly said that Zelensky will be the one to “decide how he wants to win” the war, and that only he wants a “just peace», while Russian President Vladimir Putin, once again described as a «bully», «does not want to put an end to this cruel war».

00.26 – Zelensky visiting the US Congress is welcomed by Pelosi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after meeting in the White House with US President Joe Biden, is in Congress where he was welcomed by speaker Nancy Pelosi.

00.07 – Biden: escalation? Patriot defensive system

“The Patriots are a defensive system, there will be no escalation” of the conflict in Ukraine with the arrival of the new American missiles. This was assured by US President Joe Biden in the White House press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We wish we didn’t have to use them, they are used to stop the attacks,” the American president underlined.

“Sending military materials other than those we are sending now to Ukraine could create divisions in NATO and the rest of the world – he admitted – I spend hundreds of hours talking with Europeans and I have done my best to enhance support to Ukraine but Europe is not looking for a third world war and a war with Russia».

00.01 – Zelensky: a just peace respects sovereignty and compensates for damages

“For me, a just peace is a peace without compromise regarding freedom and territorial sovereignty with compensation for the damages suffered.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the joint press conference with US President Joe Biden at the White House. «I am a father and I would like to underline how many parents have lost children at the front. What is a just peace for them? Money cannot heal a wound of this nature. These people will live with a desire for retaliation. This is a tragedy” and “the longer the war goes on, the more adults will live with a desire for revenge”.

11.50pm – Biden: Putin’s escalation continues, against children and schools

Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington comes as Vladimir Putin’s “brutal escalation” against Ukraine continues, where he “strikes civilian infrastructure to make life as difficult as possible, not only for innocent Ukrainians, but also for children, from orphanages at schools… what he’s doing is shameful». This is what US President Joe Biden denounced in the press conference at the White House with Zelensky.