Russia used the superbomb in Ukraine. After the indiscretion on the Defense Express website, confirmation came from Kiev. Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. he said: “This information is not new. They (the Russians) can use missiles from a distance, but they can also use guided aerial bombs. Why do we need F-16s or other aircraft? To counter this threat, to protect our cities and our villages”.

Equipped with an inertial and satellite navigation system, the UPAB-1500B glide bombs weighing 1010 kg of high explosive, are designed to hit highly protected objects at a distance of up to 40 km, whereby the carrier must climb to a height of 14 km.

According to Defense Express, which cites anonymous sources, the device was used a few weeks ago in the Chernihiv region, where fragments with markings corresponding to UPAB-1500B were found.

Kiev: “Moscow without more resources by spring”

Russia “has expended enormous amounts of manpower, armaments and materials” during the war in Ukraine and is likely to exhaust its offensive potential by the end of spring. The prediction comes from the head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, made in an interview with USA Today, in which he argues that neither the economy nor the national military industrial complex will be able to help Russia, which will lack the resources to continue war against Ukraine if it “fails in its objectives this spring”.

Budanov then said that “a decisive battle” will take place in the spring and predicted that “this battle will be the last one before the war ends.”

Zelensky: “One of the most difficult and painful battles in the Donbass”

”Today I would like to pay a special tribute to the courage, strength and resilience of the soldiers fighting in Donbas. This is one of the hardest battles. Painful and difficult. The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade ‘Kholodny Yar’, the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade, the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 5th Separate Assault Regiment. And also our National Guard and border guards. The 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard. The border guard detachments of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kramatorsk and the consolidated detachments of Dozor, Volyn and Chernihiv. Thank you guys! I thank all the soldiers, guards and border guards who defend our country in the directions of Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Avdiivka, Siversk, Svatovo, Lyman and Zaporizhzhia”. So on Facebook the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

”This week -he said- is another week in which our soldiers and all those who help defend the state have made Ukrainian victory even closer. They repulsed assaults, destroyed the occupier, undermined enemy positions and logistics, and secured our borders and cities. I am grateful to each of you who are now in combat! I’m also grateful to all the volunteers who help our kids hang on! Thanks to all our doctors and nurses who save the lives and health of our soldiers! We will survive, we will drive out the occupiers and punish them. Ukraine will win!”.

In Bakhmut the battle continues. Kiev: “Russia loses 500 men a day”

Fighting continues in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. Russian troops are trying, but failing, to encircle the city with Moscow losing up to “500 soldiers a day” in its offensive, according to Kiev’s military. “Russian losses amount to 500 killed and wounded every day,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, adding that Moscow considers its military “cannon fodder”. But the casualty figures cannot be independently verified.

The battle for Bakhmut is the bloodiest since the Russian invasion began, with Moscow’s forces trying to conquer it since May 2022 and failing. The Wagner mercenary unit is particularly active in the area. Its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, considered close to the Kremlin, has previously recruited men from Russian prisons. Among these prisoners in particular, the casualties are extremely high.

According to Reznikov, Bakhmut is “a symbolic place for Russians”. However, his fall would mean nothing for the further course of fighting in the Donbass region, he told the paper.