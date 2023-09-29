Ukraine-Russia, today’s news |- breaking latest news

06.44 am – Russian defense: 11 Ukrainian drones shot down in the Kursk and Kaluga regions

Russian air defense systems destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk and Kaluga regions. This is what Ria Novosti reports, quoting the Ministry of Defense’s Telegram channel: «On the night of September 29, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack with aerial UAVs against objects on Russian territory was stopped. Eleven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems in service, one of them over the territory of the Kaluga region and 10 over the Kursk region.”

06.43 am – USA: our weapons sent to Kiev have never ended up in the wrong hands

The weapons that Ukraine receives from the United States to combat Russian aggression are used correctly and there have been no cases of them falling into the wrong hands, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a press conference. “We have important accountability mechanisms in place for the U.S. weapons and military assistance we provide to Ukraine,” Miller said. We have put in place strict control mechanisms. This also applies to the humanitarian and economic aid we have provided. And we haven’t seen any diversion of those weapons so far.” Since January 2021, the United States has invested more than $44.5 billion in security assistance for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

05:02 am – Explosions in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy and Mykolaiv

Several explosions were heard this morning in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy and Mykolaiv, according to local media. In the two oblasts the air raid alarm was triggered and the defense systems went into action.

05:00 – Ukrainian drone damages power plant in the Russian Kursk region

A Ukrainian drone dropped two explosive devices into an electrical substation in the western Russian region of Kursk, leaving five locations and a hospital without electricity: governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram. It happened in the Belovsky district. «An electrical transformer caught fire. Five populated areas and one hospital are without electricity,” Starovoit writes, adding that fire crews are heading to the area and “repairs will begin as soon as it is safe to do so.”

03.29 am – Russia: dissident Navalny sentenced to one year in prison

(by Irene Soave) There is no respite for Aleksej Navalny, the main opponent of the Russian government now detained in the infamous IK-6 penal colony, 250 km from Moscow: the conditions of his imprisonment are increasingly harsh, and yesterday he announced on X, where he communicates through his lawyers that he will be transferred to the so-called EPKT for the next 12 months. That is, the worst harsh prison, with maximum isolation. Just the day before, the court had rejected his appeal to double his sentence, to 19 years, which he had been given last month for “extremism”. “One year of EPKT is the most severe punishment possible in all types of prisons,” Navalny said in his short thread.

03.23 am – THE MILITARY POINT – How should the Ukrainian army be reorganized?

(by Andrea Marinelli and Guido Olimpio) Ukraine has two missions: continue the offensive and think about a reorganization in view of the coming months. The changes along the battle line have been minimal, research by the New York Times claims that just 1,200 square kilometers have changed hands this year, a very small area while Russia still controls 18% of the adversary’s territory and holds it with a series of bastions. To break this “state” commitment is certainly not enough.

The Ukrainian army needs a continuous supply chain for cannon ammunition. If he achieved some success in the south it is because the shooting of his pieces was intense and precise. Both contenders fire – according to American estimates – around 40 thousand shots a day. The local industry has set to work, but the bulk of it comes from abroad, thanks to Western help. There are programs, promises and then there is the reality: factories in NATO countries are struggling to keep up, particularly those in Europe. As for the guns, maintenance and replacement barrels are needed for 17 different models. The high cadence wears out.

01.32 am – Military industry, joint venture between the German Rheinmetall and Kiev ok

Germany’s regulatory agency has approved weapons maker Rheinmetall’s plan to set up a joint venture in Kiev together with the Ukrainian Defense Industry, the country’s state-owned company at war with Russia. This new enterprise will provide “maintenance, assembly, production and development of military vehicles” and will initially operate exclusively on the territory of Ukraine, the German Federal Cartel Office (Bkarta) explains in a statement. “The defense industry is constantly changing given the geopolitical situation”, says the president of the Bkarta president, Andreas Mundt, ensuring that “this project will not lead to any competitive overlap in Germany”. Rheinmetall is a manufacturer of various armored military equipment including the Leopard tank, the Puma infantry fighting vehicle, and the Fuchs armored personnel carrier. The Ukrainian Defense Industry has approximately 67,000 employees and is subordinate to the Council of Ministers of Ukraine.

01.19 am – Zelensky: Ukraine has joined the board of the Atomic Energy Agency

«On the IAEA platform there are the results: Ukraine has become a member of the board of governors of this organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency. And this not only underlines our role in the field of international security, but also offers real opportunities for Ukraine to influence the adoption of decisions binding for all members of the IAEA and for the entire international community”: this was reported by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in the message released on Telegram. «We will do everything to implement the first point of our peace formula: nuclear and radiation safety. And to ensure the complete liberation of our Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from the Russian occupiers and to protect Ukraine and all of Europe from Russian radioactive blackmail.”

01:07 am – Poland: we have not violated Polish airspace

The Operational Command of the Polish Army has rejected Minsk’s accusation of the alleged violation of Belarusian airspace by a Polish helicopter. Ukrainian Pravda writes it. The operational command of the Polish Armed Forces indicates that information from Belarus about the alleged crossing of the border by a Polish helicopter does not correspond to reality, which is confirmed by data from control rooms and radar stations.

00.49 am – Crimean bridge closed for a few hours to repair damage after the attacks

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily suspended until 6 am Moscow time today (5 am in Italy), reports the infrastructure Telegram channel. The Russian Transport Ministry said earlier that the Kerch bridge would remain closed to motor vehicles for a few hours due to repair work. Yesterday a strong explosion occurred near Krasnoperekopsk, causing the closure of the Crimean bridge. On July 17, the structure was attacked by two Ukrainian marine drones, causing casualties and damage.

