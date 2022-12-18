No hope of a spring of peace. According to Kiev, the war in Ukraine will not end before the summer. Because the Russian invasion is “a protracted conflict” which can last “one and a half to two years”, according to presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych. While the head of the main Ukrainian intelligence directorate, Kyryl Budanov, has explicitly reported that the fighting should end by the summer of 2023. Meanwhile, with the war once again encroaching on Russia due to Kiev’s bombs on Belgorod, the occupiers they show that they don’t want to give up even an inch. So much so that Defense Minister Shoigu himself went to Ukraine to visit the troops engaged on the front line, thanking “the staff for the exemplary execution of combat missions”. Shoigu’s visit is intended to send the message that the Kremlin supports the soldiers at the front, among whom there is low morale which represents a “significant vulnerability in much of the Russian forces”, according to British intelligence. As a countermeasure, Moscow will deploy a “creative brigade” made up of musicians and “professional artists who have voluntarily entered military service”. Russian bombs continued to fall in Kherson and Kharkiv, where a hospital was hit. In Donetsk, pro-Russians have reported explosions from Kiev rockets on the city. And according to Ukrainian authorities, the occupiers are preparing for street battles in temporarily occupied Melitopol, which is considered a key city for the next front of the war. Finally, it should be noted that Zelensky returns to the controversy with Fifa, posting the video prepared for the World Cup final and not broadcast due to the refusal of the world football federation.

00.05 – Zelensky: we are preparing for any defense scenario, even from Belarus

Ukraine is preparing on the border with Belarus “for all possible defense scenarios,” the country’s president, Volodymir Zelensky, said this evening, in response to the announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to Minsk in search of a second war front. «Protecting the borders with Russia and Belarus is a constant priority. We are preparing for all possible defense scenarios. Anyone who bends Minsk to anything won’t help him like any other sick idea in this war against Ukraine and Ukrainians,” Zelensky said in his usual nightly speech.

00.01 – Filorussi: Kiev bombs hospital in Donetsk, one patient dead

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said a patient who was seriously injured in a Ukrainian shelling of Kalinin hospital in Donetsk died. Ria Novosti reports it. According to pro-Russian authorities, three hospital buildings were damaged as a result of attacks by Ukrainian troops. “Unfortunately, one patient who sustained serious injuries – craniocerebral and thoracic injuries – died during the shelling of building No. 6 of Kalinin hospital,” Pushilin wrote in his Telegram channel.

