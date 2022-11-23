It’s the 274th day of war in Ukraine. The Russian offensive continues, many regions are on air alert. The missiles hit various areas of Kiev, killing three. Warning from the Ukrainian government to the Eurochamber: the capital’s electricity system is about to collapse. According to the city administration, Russian-fired missiles have hit energy infrastructure again, the latest in a series of attacks that have caused blackouts across the country just as the Ukrainian weather service issued a snow and storm alert. ice. Missiles also on Lviv and Odessa. Zelensky, in emphasizing that “Russia resorts to terror and murder”, launches a video link appeal to the Eurochamber where the campaign for the purchase of current generators for the cities of Ukraine has started: “The pace of destruction exceeds that of construction, your help is vital,” said Zelensky. Meanwhile, the European Parliament approved the resolution to recognize Russia as a “state supporter of terrorism”. The resolution was adopted with 494 votes in favour, 58 against (including the Italians Bartolo, Cozzolino, Smeriglio and Donato) and 44 abstentions (including the entire M5 delegation). The European Parliament’s website was not accessible for about two hours due to a cyberattack, during the plenary session in Strasbourg, which was also broadcast on the site. The attack was claimed by Killnet, the pro-Russian hacker group which in the past had already targeted various institutional websites, including that of the White House. “My answer: Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine),” wrote the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, on Twitter.

To know more

The report – In the flames of Bakhmut: “In the cold we resist the Russians”

The day – What happened yesterday November 23rd

How to donate – Mirror of the Times Foundation

Follow the updates

00.50 – Zelensky: in Kiev 20% of users connected to the electricity grid, tough situation

«In the Kiev region, 20% of consumers were connected to the electricity grid. The situation in the capital is very difficult.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his evening video message. Difficulties also in the Chernihiv region while – explains Zelensky – in Odessa “water supply and heating are 100% connected”.

00.40 – Zelensky at the UN accuses Moscow of crimes against humanity

Before the United Nations Security Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of committing a “crime against humanity” by attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. “With temperatures below zero, several million people are without electricity, without heating and without water: this is clearly a crime against humanity”. By video link from Kiev, Zelensky spoke at an emergency meeting that he himself had called for.

00.30 – Moscow: forward to “realistic negotiating position”

“Russia will continue its offensive in Ukraine until Kiev assumes a realistic negotiating position”: said Vasily Nebenzya, permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, speaking at the Security Council convened urgently at the request of Kiev.

00.20 – Aiaea: Zaporizhzhia powered by emergency generators

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has once again lost external power and now relies on its standby diesel generators to cool reactors and perform other critical tasks. maintain nuclear safety. The IAEA made it known in a note published on the site. It is not the first time this has happened but the director general, Rafael Grossi, is convinced that the incident “highlights the increasingly dangerous and difficult situation for nuclear safety in the largest nuclear power plant in Europe”, among the largest in the world .

00.10 – Peskov: no to US-Russia contacts for negotiations with Kiev

“There are no contacts between Russia and the United States to promote peace negotiations with Kiev.” This was stated by the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, in response to the declarations of the head of the American General Staff, Mark Milley, according to which this scenario would be possible in the face of the Russian military stalemate. The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Milley’s words do not imply that Moscow has held talks with the United States to propose a negotiating table with Ukraine, as reported by the Interfax news agency.

00.01 – Usa: Russian attacks on the electricity grid lead to a nuclear risk

“While Russia struggles on the battlefield, it is increasingly resorting to horrific attacks on the Ukrainian people, with punitive bombings deliberately damaging energy infrastructure as winter approaches.” This was stated by the spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, underlining that the Russian attacks do not appear to have “any military purpose”, but only to “increase the suffering and deaths of Ukrainian men, women and children”. Watson also denounces Russia’s willingness to “increase the risk of a nuclear accident that would not only further damage Ukraine, but also the entire region”. Underlining the support provided by the US and its allies to Ukraine, Watson recalls Washington’s announcement today of an additional 400 million dollars in military aid and additional humanitarian aid to Kiev to get through the winter. “Russia continues to underestimate the strength and determination of the Ukrainian people and its attempt to demoralize them will fail once again,” concludes the spokeswoman.