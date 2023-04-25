Ukraine-Russia war, April 25 news | Lavrov to the UN: “The limit has been reached, more dangerous than the Cold War”

• Lavrov to the UN: «The special military operation serves to eradicate threats to our security»

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres spoke about theAgreement on Ukrainian Wheat during the bilateral meeting held at the UN.

The Glass Palace announced that Guterres «handed over to Lavrov a letter to President Vladimir Putin with a proposal aimed at improving and expanding the agreement, taking into account the positions expressed by the parties and the risks posed by global food insecurity”. A similar letter was addressed to the other two signatories of the agreement.

Guterres also “took note” of the concerns expressed by Moscow on the implementation of the Memorandum regarding the promotion of Russian food products and fertilizers, he “provided a detailed report on the progress already made and reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations to continue working to address the remaining issues”. Guterres also updated Lavrov on the secretariat’s efforts to address host-country issues, especially visas for Russian officials.



04:54 am – Lavrov against the US: “They destroy globalization”

The United States has embarked on a path of «destruction of globalization, which for many years they hailed as the supreme good of all humanity," Lavrov said, accusing the West and the US of being hypocritical in applying their standards in different situations around the world. Lavrov also accused the International Monetary Fund of having "been transformed" into a body working to "achieve the objectives of the US and its allies, including those of a military nature".

04:42 am – Lavrov: “A dangerous limit has been reached, like during the Cold War, perhaps even more dangerous”

“Once again, as happened during the Cold War, we have reached a dangerous limit, perhaps even more dangerous,” Lavrov said during the UN Security Council meeting chaired by Russia.



03.30 am – The attack in Russia blocked by the USA, the drones in the Crimea and in Moscow: Kiev’s secret (and limitless) war

The resistance tried again to strike the Sevastopol base using at least three maritime drones, means which however – according to Moscow – were stopped before they could reach targets. The Russians are on guard: outside and at the mouth of the port they have placed six barriers, with nets, barges and removable obstacles.

03:01 am – Prigozhin: the Kiev counter-offensive will begin after the fall of Bakhmut

The day Russian forces take control of the entire city of Bakhmut, "that day the Ukrainian counter-offensive will begin." He said he was convinced Yevgenij Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military company, in a commentary on the situation on the ground posted on his Telegram channel. «As for the slaughter of Bakhmut – writes Prigozhin – our task is to slaughter the Ukrainian army, not to give them the opportunity to gather for a counter-offensive. In this sense we are achieving success and I give my men a five star rating. While myself I would give a three minus, because it was necessary to slaughter them more so that not a single Ukrainian soldier was left alive. But as soon as we finish dealing with Bakhmut, as soon as we drive the last soldier out of the city or annihilate him in the city, the Ukrainian counter-offensive will begin that day."

According to the head of Wagner, in fact, Zelensky needs the “biggest victory”. As for the reasons why the Ukrainian counter-offensive has not yet begun, Prigozhin cites the mud created by the thaw and the rain and Zelensky’s willingness to concentrate on resisting Bakhmut at least until May 9 to “spoil the party” for the Russians in anniversary of victory in World War II.

Prigozhin concludes with a tribute to Zelensky himself, stating that, “no matter how much he is criticized,” he is operating “in a highly professional manner.”

02:45 am – Borrell: «Over 1,000 missiles to Ukraine, but the flow of ammunition increases»

Josep Borrell, EU high representative for foreign and defense policy, urged governments to “accelerate the delivery of ammunition to Ukraine”. The message was addressed to defense ministers at the end of the meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg. The flow of ammunition to Ukraine must increase “in the coming days – said Borrell -. More than a thousand missiles have been supplied. The amount of ammunition is growing and must grow faster in the coming days.

01:53 am – Zelensky: «Let’s prepare our energy sector for next winter»

«I had a special coordination meeting in Zhytomyr with all the leaders of the region. We discussed in detail the security, economic and social situation in the region. We made decisions, in particular, for restore the energy sector after the Russian raids. We are already preparing our energy sector for next winter». This is what the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said in his usual evening message, referring to his working visit to the Zhytomyr region, in central-western Ukraine.

01.20 am – Macron criticizes the statements of the Chinese ambassador in France on the sovereignty of the former Soviet republics