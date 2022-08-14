Home World Ukraine-Russia war: missiles near the Zaporizhzhia power plant, mutual accusations between Moscow and Kiev. The mayor of Energodar: “The risks are growing day by day”
Ukraine-Russia war: missiles near the Zaporizhzhia power plant, mutual accusations between Moscow and Kiev. The mayor of Energodar: "The risks are growing day by day"

Ukraine-Russia war: missiles near the Zaporizhzhia power plant, mutual accusations between Moscow and Kiev. The mayor of Energodar: “The risks are growing day by day”

On the 173rd day of the war, the exchange of accusations between Ukraine and Russia on the bombing of Zaporizhzhia, occupied by the troops of Moscow, continues. Ukrainian nuclear energy operator Energoatom said one person was killed in a Russian missile attack on the town of Enerhodar, where the nuclear power plant is located. The local government, controlled by Russia, also confirmed the attack and the victim, but blamed the Ukrainian forces. Russian envoy to international organizations, Mikhail Ulyanov, previously called on Kiev to stop attacking the plant, to allow an inspection team from the International Atomic Energy Agency to enter. For its part, Ukraine claims that Russia is bombing neighboring regions from the plant and that it is storing weapons there. In any case, the risks of a nuclear disaster “are growing day by day”, emphasizes the Ukrainian mayor of Energodar, Dmytro Orlov. “What is happening there – he pointed out – is beautiful and good nuclear terrorism” and “can end in an unpredictable way at any moment”.

22.33 – Zelensky: the stronger Ukraine, the weaker Russia will be
“The stronger Ukraine will be, the weaker Russia will be and, therefore, the less time this war will last.” This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening video message. “If you have Russian citizenship and you are silent, it means that you are not fighting and that you are supporting it,” Zelensky added. “And no matter where you are, whether on the territory of Russia or abroad, your voice should be heard in support of Ukraine.” “And everyone, both in Ukraine and in the free world, must do everything in their power for Russia and those who support the war to pay an ever-increasing price for Russian state terror,” concluded the Ukrainian leader.

