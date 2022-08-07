The war is on the 165th day. During the night in Kharkiv and Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, new attacks by the Russians. The fighting and the dropping of bombs in Ukraine continue.

He Reportage – Kharkiv, those imprisoned civilians

Analyses – Lucio Caracciolo: “We are in the middle of the Great War. Three-way challenge for world record “

History – With the land of the Ukrainian trenches he tells the faces of the conflict

The case – Cirillo, the Italian architect of Putin’s palaces and Alexei Miller, with the villa near Berlusconi

How to donate – Mirror of the Times

The Direct

09.50 – Chief Aiea, one of our team must go to Zaporizhzhia

The team of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) «must go to Zaporizhzhia, just as we did in Chernobyl and southern Ukraine at the beginning of the year. We can put together a mission of security, protection and safeguarding and provide the indispensable assistance and impartial evaluation that is needed. ” The director general of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, writes it today in a tweet. Yesterday, referring to the Zaporizhzhia plant, Grossi said he was “extremely worried about the bombing” of the plant on Friday, “which underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster”.

09.07 – Ukraine: 703 children injured since the beginning of the invasion Attorney General, death toll of minors unchanged at 361

The number of children injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion has increased to at least 703 in the last 24 hours, while the death toll has remained unchanged at 361: the prosecutor’s office announced today on Telegram. general of Kiev, according to Ukrinform.

09.05 – Kiev, 40 rockets in the night near central Zaporizhzhia

“Tonight about 60 ‘Grad’ rockets hit the coastal settlements between Nikopol and Zaporizhzhia, 40 of them on the village of Marhanets”, on the north bank of the Dnipro River, just 10 km from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on the south bank. This was announced on Telegram by Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the military administration of the district of nearby Nikopol. “Houses, buildings, pipes and power grids have been damaged. Two people were injured, one of whom, a 64-year-old man, is in hospital with serious injuries, ”added Yevtushenko.

08.52 – Gb: removal of Russian commanders weighs on Moscow operations

At least six Russian commanders have been removed from the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine due to the poor performance of the armed forces of Moscow on the battlefield: British intelligence writes in its daily update on the situation in the country. To these layoffs, underlines the report published by the Ministry of Defense on Twitter, are added at least 10 Russian generals who died under Ukrainian fire: and the cumulative effect of these losses probably contributes to Russia’s tactical and operational difficulties. According to the report, the commanders of the Eastern and Western Russian military districts most likely lost their command: General-Colonel Aleksandr Chayko was dismissed as commander of the Eastern Military District in May; General-Colonel Aleksandr Zhuravlev, who had commanded the Western Military District since 2018, was absent from Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg on July 31 and was most likely replaced by Lieutenant General Vladimir Kochetkov. General Aleksandr Vladimirovich Dvornikov was later removed after he was given general command of the operation in Ukraine, while General Sergei Surovikin took over command of the Southern Regrouping of Forces from General Gennady Valeryevich Zhidko.

08.40 – Kherson pro-Russian administration official killed

An official of the administration installed by the Russians in the occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine died after a ‘attack’ with a firearm yesterday at his home. “Vitali Goura, deputy head of the administration of Nova Kakhovka, responsible for municipal services, died of his injuries,” local official Katerina Goubareva reported on Telegram. Confidential sources told the Tass agency that Goura was killed by gunmen who broke into his home. The town of Nova Kakhovka, on the Dnieper and under Russian control, is located about 80 kilometers east of the city of Kherson. In recent months, several Russian-appointed officials in their captured Ukrainian territories have been the target of attacks.

08.30 – Minister of Infrastructure: “The second caravan of ships with Ukrainian grain has sailed”

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the second caravan of ships carrying Ukrainian agricultural products set sail from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday under the agreement to unblock Ukrainian sea exports.

07.23 – Gb, since the beginning of the invasion, Moscow has removed 6 commanders

“The poor performance of the Russian armed forces during the invasion of Ukraine was paid dearly by the Russian military leaders and most likely led to the removal of at least six Russian commanders since the start of hostilities in February 2022”. It can be read in the British military intelligence bulletin.

6.53 – Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Nikopol

The air alarm went off during the night in Kharkiv and Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, due to new attacks by the Russians in Ukraine. Ukrinform reports it. Kharkiv residents said they heard at least three powerful explosions. reports Channel 24. According to Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of administration in the Nikopol district, the invaders also carried out bombings in the direction of the city of Marhanets and the urban settlement of Chervonohryhorivka.

00.22 – The Guardian: photo of the head of a Ukrainian soldier stuck on a pole, published by the governor of Lugansk. “Russians are ogres”

Macabre videos and photos have emerged that appear to show the head of a Ukrainian prisoner of war stuck on a pole outside a house in the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna, captured by Russian forces in May and close to the current front line in Donbas. The Ukrainian governor of Lugansk province, Serhiy Haidai, posted the macabre photo on his Telegram channel, and it soon went viral. “They really are orcs. Twenty-first century, Popasna occupied, human skull on the fence, ”Haidai wrote. “There is nothing human about the Russians. We are at war with non-humans ». The Guardian, which relaunches the news, has not confirmed the authenticity of the photo. But the geolocation tools suggest that it is authentic and that it was taken in late July, not far from the center of Popasna. A sign on a wall says “21 Nahirna Street”. The video shows the headless, handless body of a man dressed in a military uniform. A head is stuck on a wooden post. Two hands were placed on metal spikes on a fence on either side of the head, of what looks like a garden.

Updates yesterday 6 August