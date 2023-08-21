Ukraine-Russia war, stalemate: the Washington Post analysis

Ukraine, at a crucial stage in its war with Russia, appears to be running out of options in a counter-offensive that officials initially described as a determined operation by Kiev to recapture Russian-controlled territory. The Washington Post writes it speaking of a stalemate and advances limited to a handful of villages by the Ukrainian armed forces more than two months after the start of the counter-offensive.

Added to this is the postponement of the plan to train Ukrainian pilots in the use of F-16s and the pressure exerted by Russian troops in the north. Ukraine’s inability to achieve decisive successes on the battlefield raises fears that the conflict will bog down and international support waning. In this regard, a new US intelligence report is cited according to which the counteroffensive will fail the key objective of retaking Melitopol in the southeast this year.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian population is tired of war and hopes for an early victory, while calls grow in Washington to limit aid to Ukraine ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. Analysts also believe that Ukraine will not be able to implement significant progress without more advanced weapons at the front and without committing reservists. Franz-Stefan Gady of the International Institute for Strategic Studies and the Center for New American Security told the Washington Post. ”One wonders which of the two sides will wear out first. today to tomorrow”. Gady, who went to Ukraine in July, explained that right now Moscow and Kiev are in a phase of “attrition” and are trying to harm each other rather than gaining significant territorial gains.

The Washington Post then cites the invitation to be patient by Western and Ukrainian officials, who confirm a slower-than-expected counteroffensive advance, but insist that it is making progress. However, the window of time for Ukraine to move forward remains limited. Yuriy Sak, adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister, emphasized the use of drones pending more advanced weapons and training. ”We don’t have the F-16s yet, so we have to find a way to compensate for their absence and drones are somehow used for that,” he said shortly before Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that the Netherlands and Denmark would supply the F-16s. -16 to Ukraine.

Quoted on condition of anonymity by The Washington Post, an intelligence official in Kiev said the country’s top intelligence agency conducted the sea drone strikes against the main Russian port and an oil tanker near Crimea. But analysts say the drone strikes are unlikely to tip the balance of war in Ukraine in favor of Kiev. “The Ukrainians don’t have enough capability to build enough drones and strike deep inside Russian territory in a way that erodes Russia’s will to fight,” said Bob Hamilton, a retired US Army colonel and research chief at the Eurasian program of the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

Furthermore, Russia has sophisticated methods of countering Ukrainian drones. “We know Russia’s position has deteriorated, but not to the extent that we expect an imminent collapse,” Gady said. A long-range attack campaign, also known as a “deep battle,” can be said to be successful when the opposing forces cannot rely on reservists or perform basic support functions such as resupply. On the southern front, at the suggestion of the United States, the Ukrainian forces adopt a slow approach to ensure the advance, rather than favoring speed.

Ukrainian forces have recaptured some 2,000 square meters of Russian-occupied territory since the start of the counter-offensive in June, with the largest gains near Bakhmut to the east and in the Zaporizhzhia region south of Orikhiv.

