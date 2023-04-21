Ukraine – Russia war, today’s news: air raids in numerous cities. Attack on Kiev in the night, 8 drones shot down

An air alert was declared in several regions of Ukraine for a possible kamikaze drone attack and anti-aircraft fire was activated.
A Moscow fighter plane accidentally bombs the Russian city of Belgorod
Moscow’s defense ministry says a Russian fighter jet accidentally bombed the city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the explosion left a crater about 20 meters wide in the city center.
Two women were injured and several buildings were damaged, she said, when a Su-34 fighter-bomber accidentally dropped bombs on the city. The incident occurred last night at 10.15 pm local time, Russian news agencies reported. An investigation is underway. Photos and videos on social media show apartments damaged in the blast, while one image appears to show a car on the roof of a building.
Belgorod – a city of 370,000 – is located about 40 km from the Ukrainian border. It is just north of Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, and people have been living in fear of Ukrainian bombing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year. Russian jets regularly fly over the city.
Attack on Kiev in the night, 8 drones shot down
“After a 25-day break, the capital of Ukraine suffered another airstrike by the enemy.” He writes it up Telegram the head of the military administration of Kiev, Serhiy Popko, after the alarm sounded in the night over the city and other Ukrainian regions. “According to preliminary information, the Muscovite aggressor probably used a new batch of Iranian Shahed drones. During the approach to the capital, about 8 enemy targets were detected and shot down” and “there are no casualties or damage” in the capital, he underlined.
Hungary has banned imports of other products from Ukraine including honey and meat, Poland wants to ban milk
Hungary has banned imports of honey and some meat products from Ukraine, as well as cereals, until June 30, adding pressure to expand proposed EU-wide measures. Poland has joined calls to ban more food imports, including milk.
Chinese Foreign Minister: “We support a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy”
China is not inflaming the situation in Ukraine and supports a peaceful resolution of international disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday. China has no plans to engage in a major power contest, Qin said at the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, adding that he opposes attempts to build walls and barriers to disrupt international supply chains.
Prague, tests done, Ukrainian wheat is of good quality
Checks carried out by the Czech authorities on cereals and meat from Ukraine did not reveal any samples which did not comply with the quality standards in force in the Czech Republic. The Minister of Agriculture declared it today Zdenek Nekula.
According to the minister, there is no reason why the Czech Republic should ban imports of these products, as Poland, Slovakia and Hungary have done.
Nekula, as well as the heads of the national authorities responsible for the inspection of agricultural products, confirmed that each sample of imported food products was analyzed for the presence of more than 400 residues of active substances, including pesticides, microtoxins or heavy metals.
Pentagon leak, Ukraine wanted to attack Russian forces in Syria
Ukraine was planning an attack on Russian forces in Syria with the help of the Kurds. This is revealed by the classified files of the Pentagon leaked in recent days and which the Washington Post has read.
Belgorod, explosion in the city center: “Abnormal fall of ammunition from a Russian plane”
The explosion that caused the 20-meter crater in the center of the Russian city of Belgorod would have been caused by the emergency ejection of a bomb from a Su-34 aircraft of the Fof Aerospaziali Russe which was flying over the southwestern Russian city. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Moscow.
“Around 22:15 Moscow time on April 20, when a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces was performing a flight over the city of Belgorod, an emergency release of an aerial bomb occurred,” the ministry said. who said buildings were damaged but no casualties. An investigation is underway
Plane alarm in different regions of the country, the President’s office: “Don’t ignore them, make yourself safe”
Plane alarm in several regions of theUkraine for a possible attack with kamikaze drones and the flak. This was reported by the UNIAN news agency, quoting the military authorities. The sirens have sounded in the regions of Kiev, Chernihiv e Zhytomyr. “Threat of attack by enemy drones – reads a message to the population -. We invite residents to stay in safe places until the end of the alarm signal”. Andriy Yermak, head of the president’s office, also urged alerted residents not to ignore the air alert. Yermak also reported that the air defense.