Ukraine – Russia war, today’s news: air raids in numerous cities. Attack on Kiev in the night, 8 drones shot down

A Moscow fighter plane accidentally bombs the Russian city of Belgorod

Moscow’s defense ministry says a Russian fighter jet accidentally bombed the city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the explosion left a crater about 20 meters wide in the city center.



(afp)

Two women were injured and several buildings were damaged, she said, when a Su-34 fighter-bomber accidentally dropped bombs on the city. The incident occurred last night at 10.15 pm local time, Russian news agencies reported. An investigation is underway. Photos and videos on social media show apartments damaged in the blast, while one image appears to show a car on the roof of a building.

Belgorod – a city of 370,000 – is located about 40 km from the Ukrainian border. It is just north of Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, and people have been living in fear of Ukrainian bombing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year. Russian jets regularly fly over the city.