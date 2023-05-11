Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news May 11 | Kiev: «Freed over two kilometers in the Bakhmut area». Zelensky: «In Ukraine the world will see what Europe is capable of»

• Ukrainian woman who died in Russian attack on Kherson .

• The threat from Kiev: «We will strike the Russians everywhere».

• Farewell to Arman Soldin, the AFP reporter killed in eastern Ukraine.

• Moscow: «Two drones exploded in the Russian region of Belgorod»

06:22 am – Peskov: “Forced into a military operation by mistakes of the West”

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Russia was forced to launch its military operation in Ukraine by a series of mistakes by the West. And Russia is too big and too powerful a state to be treated like this or to surrender, said Peskov, quoted by RIA Novosti. “It’s hard to say what the future will look like. Now all events are happening so fast, we are limited in our ability to make predictions, be it economics or politics… Western countries have done many bad things and made many mistakes, and thus forced Russia to start his special operation», he specified in an interview with the ATV channel of the Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Western countries deceived us after the collapse of the USSR, they also organized six waves of NATO expansion,” Peskov added. “This system of errors led Russian President Vladimir Putin to decide to launch the operation.”

05:17 am – Trump, “Enough aid to Ukraine, Europe puts more money”

New lunge by Donald Trump about Ukraine. Responding to a question from a female voter, the former US president made it clear that he would not approve of sending new aid to Ukraine. «We – he explained, speaking face to face on CNN – gave 171 billion, while all of Europe which, put together, is the size of our economy, is only twenty. We 170, they 20. So – he added – they must give them more money, because they have had advantages from us in recent years ».

And he then added: “If I were president I would solve the war in Ukraine in one day”. The tycoon did not go overboard on who should win the conflict, Kiev or Russia. “I want people to stop dying,” he said. See also Messi has revealed why he is not talking to Mbappe about the 2022 WC final

05:00 – Zelensky: «In Ukraine the world will see what Europe is capable of»

«I am confident that the project of reconstruction of Ukraine after hostilities and after the war will give impetus to the development of at least our entire region – following Ukraine and all our partners who will cooperate with Ukraine. It is here, in Ukraine, that the world will see what Europe is capable of. Here in Ukraine we will have the maximum of Europe in Europe – as much as possible of what European values ​​are capable of doing, of what European and global cooperation is capable of doing”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter.

04:14 – Ukrainian woman killed by Russian attack in Kherson

A woman was killed in a Russian army mortar attack on a village in Kakhova district of Kherson oblast. This was communicated by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kiev, quoted by the Ukrainian media. Several buildings were damaged in the attack. A preliminary investigation has been launched by Ukraine for violation of the laws and customs of war and for intentional homicide.

03:43 am – Meduza: “The Kremlin is losing patience with Prigozhin (Wagner), considered a serious threat”

According to reports from the independent site Meduza, which cites sources close to the Kremlin, the shooting by the head of Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin are beginning to “seriously worry the Russian leadership”, in particular his statements about the “happy grandfather who says he is doing well” were considered “even more negatively”.

“He may say later that he was talking about Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu…, but we know what conclusions people will draw,” notes one source, while the other thinks that his grandfather was Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Many sources have told Meduza that they believe Prigozhin has crossed “a red line”, while some say that the Kremlin consider him a “serious threat”. Prigozhin would have promised Putin to be able to capture the Ukrainian city Bakhmut and his behavior would be due to the failure of this objective. But in the meantime, Meduza’s sources report, the state news agencies have already received the warning that if he continues to attack the defense ministry, Prigozhin will have to be described as a “traitor” to Russia. And it is said that the authorities are not limited to this. «As long as Wagner is (at the front), there is little she can threaten Prigozhin, she has the ability to speak directly with the president. But if he continues, the official security forces will surely stop him,” sources close to the Kremlin say. See also Khashoggi: one of the alleged killers arrested in France

03:08 am – The military point | The US has neutralized the “snake”, the malware used for twenty years by Russian spies

(by Andrea Marinelli and Guido Olimpio) The United States neutralized the “snake”, a malware used for about twenty years by Russian spies to steal sensitive documents in about fifty countries, especially belonging to NATO. This was revealed on Tuesday by the American Justice Department, specifying that “Snake” would have been introduced by an FSB unit into hundreds of computers to monitor government members, research centers and journalists, among other things. “Russia used highly sophisticated malware to steal sensitive information from our allies and then scrubbed it across a network of infected computers in the United States in a cynical attempt to cover up its crimes,” the Eastern District Attorney said in a statement. New York, Breon Peace. “This is the most sophisticated long-term operation of a cyberespionage malware.”

02:43 am – Moscow, a Ukrainian drone hit a building in Starodub

A Ukrainian drone hit a building in Starodub, a city in southwestern European Russia, located in the Desna River lowland. The news was given by the governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz. Ria Novosti reports it. «A Ukrainian drone bombed an administrative building in Starodub. There were no casualties,” Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel.

02:02 am – Moscow: “Two drones exploded in the Russian region of Belgorod”

Two drones exploded over some houses in theresidential area of ​​u200bu200bthe Belgorod district, in the homonymous Russian region on the border with Ukraine. This was announced on Telegram by the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov. According to Gladkov, there are no casualties. “Two drones exploded and fell over a private residential area in the Belgorod district. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. Two houses were damaged: broken windows, fences and a smashed car. Operational services are in place,” the governor of the Belgorod region of Russia wrote on Telegram. See also Refinery strike enters fourth week in France oil shortage | French refinery | Refinery workers strike | French oil shortage

01:00 – Death of journalist Soldin: an investigation into war crimes has opened in France