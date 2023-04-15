Fighting is taking place in Bakhmut, where the Ukrainians are reportedly close to surrendering, and in Sloviansk, hit by Russian raids that gutted a building, still leaving behind innocent blood: a two-year-old boy died in an ambulance after being pulled alive from the rubble. Rubble that buried and killed at least five other civilians, and injured 18 other people. The president is tough Volodymyr Zelensky who accuses: “The evil state proves its essence once again.”
Western diplomacy, in the absence of glimmers of dialogue between the two parties to the conflict, remains pressing China to put aside ambiguity and commit to mediation.
Meanwhile the Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a law on the creation of a digital conscription system, which will greatly facilitate the mobilization of Russians in the army, more than a year after the start of the Ukrainian Kremlin offensive.
From Poland “gradual delivery of Mig-29 fighters to Kiev”
Polish President Andrzej Duda said his country would “slowly” transfer Mig-29 fighters to Ukraine “phased”, with Poland waiting for its air fleet to be refueled by NATO aircraft. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said last month that Warsaw would only be able to send a limited number of fighter jets to Kiev. Duda also announced that the Armed Forces of Poland have held negotiations with Lockheed Martin to discuss the production of new equipment for the Polish military. Poland has so far supplied eight Mig-29s to Kiev and intends to send six more in the coming weeks.