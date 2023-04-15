Fighting is taking place in Bakhmut, where the Ukrainians are reportedly close to surrendering, and in Sloviansk, hit by Russian raids that gutted a building, still leaving behind innocent blood: a two-year-old boy died in an ambulance after being pulled alive from the rubble. Rubble that buried and killed at least five other civilians, and injured 18 other people. The president is tough Volodymyr Zelensky who accuses: “The evil state proves its essence once again.”

Western diplomacy, in the absence of glimmers of dialogue between the two parties to the conflict, remains pressing China to put aside ambiguity and commit to mediation.

Meanwhile the Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a law on the creation of a digital conscription system, which will greatly facilitate the mobilization of Russians in the army, more than a year after the start of the Ukrainian Kremlin offensive.