The war in Ukraine is on the 166th day. The fears of the IAEA over the attacks on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, of which the Russians and Ukrainians accuse each other are reinforced, while the Ukrainian president Zelensky warns about the referendums held by the Russians in the occupied areas. Speaking overnight in Tokyo, the UN secretary general urged to stop the “suicide” attacks on the plant and said he feared that the conflict will be “prolonged”. Last night the Ukrainian president received the American actress Jessica Chastain, thanking her for her support. The first ship with grain left from Odessa is late.

The Editorial – If Europe gives up governing the war between the US, Russia and China

How to donate – Mirror of the Times

The Direct

06.30 – Guterres fears a “prolonged” conflict

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres Ukraine that ongoing events can turn into a protracted speech: he said it in Tokyo with reporters, according to Tass reports. The UN secretary general said he was “very concerned” about the possibility of a “protracted conflict, which is causing enormous suffering and is having a very negative impact on the global economy”. “The difficult thing for a ceasefire comes from the simple fact that” it is not possible to reconcile the positions “of Moscow and Kiev,” he added.

04.45 – Guterres, stop to “suicide” attacks on nuclear power plants

The UN secretary general asked, in a press conference in Tokyo, to suspend all “suicidal” military operations at nuclear power plants and in particular around that of Zaporizhia, Ukraine, so that the International Energy Agency atomica (IAEA) can access it. “Any attack on nuclear power plants is suicidal,” he said. “I hope these attacks end. At the same time, I hope that the IAEA will be able to access the Zaporijjia power station, the largest in Europe, the scene of bombings since last Friday, which the Russian and Ukrainian belligerents have accused each other of.

00.05 – Zelensky: if Moscow resorts to “referendums”, it will stop the negotiations

«Ukraine will not give up its territories. And if Russia tries to annex the temporarily occupied regions of the south with the help of the so-called “referendums”, then the negotiations with our country will be closed ». This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his usual evening video. “There is more and more news that the occupiers are preparing for pseudo-referendums in the southern areas of our state they occupy. I mean a very simple thing: everyone who helps the occupants in some way to make them happen will be held accountable, ”Zelensky added.

00.00 – Jessica Chastain in Ukraine, meeting with President Zelensky

«American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today. For us, these visits from famous people are extremely valuable. Thanks to this, the world will hear, know and understand even more the truth about what is happening in our country », Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media thanking the star for his support. He reports it «Ukrinform». The American actress and producer arrived in Kiev and visited the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital.

Updates yesterday 7 August