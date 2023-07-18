Ukraine, Russian air raids on Odessa and Mykolaiv. Moscow calls for UN Security Council meeting

7:06

Explosions also in the city of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv

Explosions are also reported in these hours in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, capital of the homonymous region. The local media reported it. During the night, other explosions already occurred in the southern cities of Odessa and Mykolaiv, with the anti-aircraft defenses in action. The alarm was also raised in the oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Cherkasy.

“Combat operations of the air defense continue,” said Sergiy Bratchuk, an official in the administration of the Odessa region. According to what the Ukrainian operational command for southern Ukraine writes on Telegram, “the enemy is attacking the southern regions with unmanned aerial vehicles”. The south of the country is being targeted by “drone attacks”, regional governor Oleg Kiper reported on the same social network, urging the population to stay in shelters until the anti-aircraft alert is lifted.

Odessa, whose historic center was inscribed on Unesco’s list of World Heritage in Danger in January, has been bombed several times since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. After the war began in Moscow, Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have been blockaded by Russian warships until a deal, signed in July 2022 under the aegis of the United Nations and Turkey, allowed essential grain exports through. The Odessa region has three ports that were part of the crucial global food deal that expired on Monday night. Moscow had previously made known its refusal to extend it by denouncing the obstacles to trade in Russian agricultural products.