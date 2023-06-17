Home » Ukraine, Russian attack on Kherson, 2 dead and 25 wounded
World

Ukraine, Russian attack on Kherson, 2 dead and 25 wounded

by admin
Ukraine, Russian attack on Kherson, 2 dead and 25 wounded

by blogsicilia.it – ​​10 minutes ago

According to a report published on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Russian attacks have been recorded in the region’s population centers in the last 24 hours, resulting in the death of two people and the wounding of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ukraine, Russian attack on Kherson, 2 dead and 25 wounded appeared 10 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Africa's leaders rally against coups, "zero tolerance" on coups

You may also like

“She’s gorgeous, I kiss her.” And her social...

Putin says he is sending “tactical” nuclear weapons...

Vivi K and D3llano combine genres in “Underwater”

Uganda, terrorist attack against a school: 41 dead,...

The condition of the injured in the accident...

“Some peace proposals might work.” Counteroffensive Kiev advances...

Zelensky asks African leaders to push Russia to...

“Les escolides”, the theme of Pupil·les summer

Udinese – After Arslan’s farewell, there’s a hunt...

“God save the Queen”, Biden’s phrase leaves the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy