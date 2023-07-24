Ukraine, Russian attack on Odessa in the night: at least two dead

The war in Ukraine reaches the day 516. Meeting Putin, Lukashenko said he was “annoyed” by the Wagner group, as he “wants to march on Warsaw”. Zelenski’s appeal: “We need more anti-aircraft defense systems”. A journalist of Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti, Rostyslav Zhuravlev remained killed, and three other people were injured, in an attack with cluster bombs launched by the Ukrainian army in the Zaporizhzhia region. For Moscow, the killing of the reporter was “a premeditated crime”. Russian raid in the night on Odessa, devastated the Transfiguration Cathedral. Kiev’s anger and indignation: “It’s a war crime.” Moscow declares: “Attacks on Russia were being prepared in Odessa.”

