Home » Ukraine, Russian attack on Odessa in the night: at least two dead
World

Ukraine, Russian attack on Odessa in the night: at least two dead

by admin

The war in Ukraine reaches the day 516. Meeting Putin, Lukashenko said he was “annoyed” by the Wagner group, as he “wants to march on Warsaw”. Zelenski’s appeal: “We need more anti-aircraft defense systems”. A journalist of Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti, Rostyslav Zhuravlev remained killed, and three other people were injured, in an attack with cluster bombs launched by the Ukrainian army in the Zaporizhzhia region. For Moscow, the killing of the reporter was “a premeditated crime”. Russian raid in the night on Odessa, devastated the Transfiguration Cathedral. Kiev’s anger and indignation: “It’s a war crime.” Moscow declares: “Attacks on Russia were being prepared in Odessa.”

See also  Putin is preparing Russia for an eternal war

You may also like

music, cabaret, cinema and lots of fun

Firefighters on fires in Greece: We haven’t faced...

Gori railway station in Bor | Info

Title: “The Armed Conflict in Sudan: 100 Days...

last 48h of fire! from Wednesday thermal collapse...

The President Mourns the Tragic Murder of Mayor...

Mesut Ozil tattoo gray wolf symbol of nationalism...

The march of the right in Europe (for...

503 Service Unavailable: Connection Timed Out – Error...

Inter, Lukaku still controversial on social media: ‘Don’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy