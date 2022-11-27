Home World Ukraine, Russian battalions heading east: the battle of the Donbass is rekindled
Ukraine, Russian battalions heading east: the battle of the Donbass is rekindled

ODESSA – Water from the sky and mud in the trenches. After nine months of bloody war, Donbass is once again the main scenario and, where it all began, on April 6, 2014, the inclination and ultimately the fate of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict will be decided.

The Kherson partisan: “Many infiltrated among the Russians across the Dnipro river”

by our correspondent Daniele Raineri

