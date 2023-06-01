Ukraine: Russian bombing in the night in Kiev, at least 3 dead

(ANSA) – KIEV, JUNE 01 – Three people including two children were killed last night in a Russian airstrike on Kiev, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said.



“Three people died and four others were injured in the Desnyansky district,” the city authorities wrote on Telegram.



Air raid alarms went off in the Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernigov and Donetsk regions.



(ANSA).



