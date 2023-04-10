Home World Ukraine, Russian bombs on Kherson. CNN: «Kiev forced to change plans due to US documents revealed»
Ukraine, Russian bombs on Kherson. CNN: «Kiev forced to change plans due to US documents revealed»

Ukraine, Russian bombs on Kherson. CNN: «Kiev forced to change plans due to US documents revealed»

Nyt, Kiev will run out of anti-aircraft defense stocks by May

Ukraine’s air defense systems are running out of ammunition and without the arrival of huge Western supplies they will not be able to counter any attacks by the Russian aviation, whose strength is still intact. This is the prediction of American officials and some of the classified documents of the Pentagon that ended up on social media, according to reports from the New York Times. Stockpiles of missiles for the Soviet-era S-300 and Buk air defense systems, which make up 89 percent of Ukraine’s protection against most fighter jets and some bombers, will run out completely between mid-April and on May 3, according to one of the leaked documents. The text, which dates back to February 28, based the assessment on the consumption rates of the missiles of the moment. It is unclear whether these rates have changed. The same document estimated that Ukraine’s air defenses designed to protect troops on the front lines, where much of Russia’s air power is concentrated, will be “completely depleted” by May 23, resulting in difficulties on the air defense network deeper in the Ukrainian territory.

