8:18

Intelligence Gb: “The Russians have built two pontoon bridges in Kherson”

“In the Kherson area, Russian forces most likely built two pontoon bridges and a ferry system to compensate for the fact that neighboring bridges were damaged in recent raids.”

This was reported by British intelligence in a new update of the conflict in Ukraine published on Twitter. Also according to Gb intelligence, it is “likely” that Ukraine has “successfully repelled the Russian assaults” launched along the front line near the city of Donetsk, in the Donbass region.

Moreover, it adds in the analysis, “in all the recently occupied territories in southern Ukraine, the Russian-settled authorities are very likely to be under increasing pressure from Moscow to consolidate their control over the region and prepare for referendums. on joining Russia during the year “.