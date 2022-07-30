Home World Ukraine, Russian bombs on school in Kharkiv




A school building was hit in a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv. This was reported by the mayor of the Ukrainian city, Ihor Terekhov. Zelensky called a “deliberate Russian war crime” the bombing of a prison in eastern Ukraine, which caused “more than 50 deaths”. Standard & Poor’s has drastically cut Kiev’s rating from CCC + to CC

Ukraine celebrates its “heroes”: tractor drivers

  • Gazprom suspends gas supplies to Latvia

    Russian gas giant Gazprom has announced that it has suspended gas supplies to Latvia following tensions between Moscow and the West over the conflict in Ukraine and the EU’s unprecedented sanctions against Russia.

    “Today Gazprom suspended gas supplies to Latvia (…), due to the violation of the gas purchase conditions”, reads a statement from the Russian company on Telegram.

  • Intelligence Gb: “The Russians have built two pontoon bridges in Kherson”

    “In the Kherson area, Russian forces most likely built two pontoon bridges and a ferry system to compensate for the fact that neighboring bridges were damaged in recent raids.”

    This was reported by British intelligence in a new update of the conflict in Ukraine published on Twitter. Also according to Gb intelligence, it is “likely” that Ukraine has “successfully repelled the Russian assaults” launched along the front line near the city of Donetsk, in the Donbass region.

    Moreover, it adds in the analysis, “in all the recently occupied territories in southern Ukraine, the Russian-settled authorities are very likely to be under increasing pressure from Moscow to consolidate their control over the region and prepare for referendums. on joining Russia during the year “.

  • S&P cuts Ukraine rating from CCC + to CC

    Standard & Poor’s has drastically cut Kiev’s rating from CCC + to CC.

